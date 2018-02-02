BT revenues fall as enterprise operations struggle

BT has revealed chequered financial results for the last few months as the company was hit by news of tough times in its IT operations business

The company's latest financial results showed a quarter of mixed fortunes for BT, as it reported revenue of £5.97bn in the three months to December 31st, a fall of three per cent.

BT's global services IT business, which provides clients including many multi-national organisations with cloud-based services, saw a major drop in returns as the company deals with increased competition from the likes of AWS and Microsoft.

Broadband expansion

However there was better news from BT's Openreach arm, which is continuing to make large steps forward in its broadband and 4G supply, with its networks now nearly covering all of the UK. BT said that 90 per cent of the country is now able to get 4G access, with 95 per cent access to superfast broadband.

This followed news earlier this week that Openreach is set to begin preparations to have around three million homes and businesses across the UK connected to "ultrafast" fibre broadband by 2020.

“Our third-quarter financial results are broadly in line with our expectations and we remain confident in our outlook for the full year," said BT chief executive Gavin Patterson.

“We continue to improve our customer experience metrics across the group, with our sixth successive quarter of improved customer perception.

“We continue to work closely with the UK Government, Ofcom and our customers to expand the deployment of fibre and Openreach recently announced plans to accelerate our FTTP deployment to three million premises by the end of 2020.”