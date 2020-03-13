BT chairman tests positive for coronavirus

BT Group CEO Phillip Jansen has tested positive for coronavirus, the company has revealed.

Jansen has isolated himself at home and will continue to work remotely, a BT statement said, but the diagnosis is worrying as Jansen recently attended an industry event organized by the Department of Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) which included leaders from the UK's main operators, including Vodafone, Three, O2 along with key government officials.

The heads of O2 and Vodafone have confirmed they are also self-isolating.

In a statement, Philip Jansen said, “Having felt slightly unwell I decided as a precaution to be tested. As soon as the test results were known I isolated myself at home.”

“I’ve met several industry partners this week so felt it was the responsible thing to do to alert them to this fact as soon as I could,” he added.

Jansen stated that since his symptoms were mild, he will continue to lead BT and will work remotely with the team to ensure there is no disruption to the business.

The company is working with the Public Health England to deep clean the headquarters and advised the employees who were in touch with Mr Jansen to stay at home as a precautionary measure.

Other attendees of the event that Jansen attended are being contacted and given further advice, BT said.

Jansen's diagnosis marks the first publicly confirmed case of an FTSE100 chief with coronavirus.

Coronavirus or Covid-19 is an infectious disease that has symptoms similar to common cold and flu. It has been declared a pandemic by WHO and has accounted for the death of thousands of people across the globe.

In the light of public safety, numerous tech conferences and events have been cancelled and almost every major tech company, including Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter have asked their employees to work remotely.

