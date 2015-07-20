How to make yourself hack-proof

If you're like most people, you probably know VPNs as the services that let you spoof your internet address to foil geoblocking. And they are pretty good at that: they let you watch the US versions of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu or the UK's BBC iPlayer in spite of those companies not really wanting you to.

But they have a very important security function as well. Several, in fact. With a VPN, the only site you make a connection to is the VPN provider, and that connection is protected by heavy encryption. The VPN provider then relays your connection to the end sites you want to visit. This has a number of beneficial effects:

1. Your ISP (and by extension, the government) has no way of tracking which web sites you visit, barring a subpoena of the VPN providers records – and it's likely that a) the VPN provider is outside their jurisdiction and b) doesn't keep records anyway. The only connection that your ISP and anybody else monitoring your internet link can see is the one between you and the VPN provider. All other connections are obscured.

2. Web sites you visit have no way of tracking your IP address or figuring out who you are unless you explicitly tell them. All your connections appear to come from the VPN provider and cannot be traced back to you, thus making you completely anonymous. This is how VPNs bypass geo-blocking – they make your IP address appear to be one in the authorised country. It also prevents tracking on other internet services like BitTorrent: if you download something from BitTorrent while connected to a VPN, there's no easy way that the download can be traced back to you.

3. Your data cannot be intercepted and read locally. This is an important one that people often forget. The data link ("tunnel") between you and the VPN provider is encrypted, so nobody can intercept and read your data en-route. That doesn't just defeat most government spying: it's critically important if you use public WiFi hotspots.