How to buy a PC for editing video and photos

When it comes to crunching a lot of information, you can't get enough processor power. Couple that with a large amount of memory and heavyweight tasks can be chomped through in record time. When dealing with processors, it's best to think of them as the computer's engine.

Similarly to an engine, processors can run at faster speeds measured in gigahertz, but they can also have more processing cores similar to an engine having more cylinders. Today, it's common for most processors to have four, but eight and 12-core models are widely available. With well written software, these cores can all be utilised to power through tasks in record times.

Both Intel and AMD offer multi-core processors – the FX Series are the only way forward if you want to embrace AMD. They have up to eight cores but, because these processors are built using an old manufacturing process, they dissipate a lot of heat (up to 220W) and require an efficient cooling system.

Intel, on the other hand, has a number of competitive processor models spanning three generations (Ivy Bridge, Haswell, Broadwell/Skylake) across two broad segments (Core i5 and i7).

It is widely accepted that Intel processors are better performers than AMD ones at stock speeds, tend to consume less power and are better overclockers in the same price bracket. The Core i7 family in general hasn't had any meaningful AMD competition for years now.

A note about Hyper-threading – the technology, which was introduced more than a decade ago, allows the OS to address two logical cores so that a dual-core processor (which physically has two cores) can be addressed a virtual quad-core CPU. That feature is used extensively in almost all popular and recent content creation applications.