Apex Legends Mobile 60fps: how to get the best performance

Playing Apex Legends Mobile 60fps is a sight to behold. The competitive Apex Games have been taking place on more traditional gaming platforms for years now but players can now participate in the battle royale on the move.

Apex Legends Mobile has reportedly been in testing for a while through various alphas and betas. Translating a fast-paced first-person shooter to touchscreen controls is tough, but it seems Respawn is happy with where the game is at and has released the game for Android and iOS.

However, while many might think Apex Legends Mobile's performance might be seriously hamstrung, you can get smooth 60fps gameplay if your device is powerful enough. In fact, Apex Legends Mobile lets you customize your graphical settings to your heart's desires.

Obviously higher settings run the risk of eating your battery life or overheating your device, so you will want to be cautious. However, you can customize the game's graphical options to find the settings that work for you.

Apex Legends Mobile 60fps

How to get 60 FPS in Apex Legends Mobile

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Getting 60fps in Apex Mobile is easy to enable. Surprisingly, Apex Legends comes with great graphics and performance options, allowing you to customize your experience. You have multiple options around graphic quality and frames per second to choose from.

To get there, once you have entered the landing page of the game, tap the settings button at the bottom left. Once open, tap the Display Settings tab on the right hand side of the screen.

From here, you'll be able to customize your experience as you want. To get 60 frames per second, you will need to run the Frame Rate Control settings on Ultra. If you have a really powerful device, Extremely High will run the game at 90 FPS.

In order to get the most consistent frame rate, you'll likely want to set the Image Quality Setting to Smooth. You can try to run the graphics at higher settings, but you'll likely face dropped frames and stuttering.

Why wouldn't you want 60 FPS in Apex Legend Mobile?

Of course, a 60 frames per second experience in a first-person shooter is going to make you perform better and secure more kills. You'll almost certainly have a distinct advantage over a player running lower frames than you are – so why wouldn't you always want more frames?

Well, unsurprisingly, this'll come down to your device's specifications. If you have the latest iPad Pro, you are going to have more flexibility than if you are using an iPhone 6S.

You'll need to do a little testing to see what settings work for your device. I'd recommend lowering everything else in favor of a higher frame rate, but it's your experience. Find what works for you.

To give you a starting point, here are the official minimum specs for both Android and iOS:

Android

Soc: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420

Android 6.0

Open GL 3.1 or higher

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

iOS

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

4 GB free space

At least 2GB RAM

That's everything you need to know about pushing your Apex Legends Mobile experience to its limit. As ever, experiences will differ wildly from device to device, and the circumstances in which you take to the digital battlefield might change the pace of play – there's nothing like trying to rattle through kills as you realise your phone is about to run out of battery.

So, have a play with the settings, head to the firing range, and figure out what's optimal for you. Your performance on the battlefield will be better for it.