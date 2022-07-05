Todoist review

Planning your days or weeks ahead is an advisable thing to do, and the Todoist app can help you with that. It’s easy to sign up and use the app to set rigid schedules you can follow. There’s a free tier every user can test before deciding to upgrade or not. However, the paid packages are pretty expensive and may discourage prospective users.

Todoist (opens in new tab) is the brainchild of Amir Salihefendić, a Danish entrepreneur. He created the app while at university in 2007 as a solution to plan his schedule while juggling school work and many other extracurricular activities.

Doist Inc is the parent company of Todoist. It also has another app called Twist for team messaging and collaboration. The company crossed $14 million in annual revenue in 2022.

Many people around the globe, both individuals and organizations, have adopted Todoist as their go-to note-taking and productivity app (opens in new tab). The app has 20 million users currently. We tested Todoist to see why many customers rank it above other similar apps.

(Image credit: Todoist)

Todoist: Plans and Pricing

There’s a free tier of Todoist that anyone can sign up for. However, this tier has limited features, making it ideal just for testing the app before deciding whether to pay for an upgraded package. If you decide to pay, there are two packages you can pick; Pro or Business.

The Pro package costs $4 per month, and the Business package $6 per month. Todoist gives significant discounts if you pay for an annual subscription in one stretch.

Todoist: Features

The first feature you should note when you open Todoist is creating tasks. On the dashboard, there’s an Add Task button that’s easily accessible. Click it and type in any task you want. The next thing is to set a due date for this task. It could be any date ahead, but you’ll see some suggestions for tomorrow, this weekend, and next week. You can leave it with no due date if you aren’t sure.

You can add comments to every task you create by typing or dictating through voice commands. There’s also an option to attach files to this comments section. You can also create a sub-task under each task. Once you achieve all the objects of a task, mark it as completed, and it’ll disappear to give way to other tasks so that your dashboard does not clutter. Repeat this step for as many tasks as you want.

(Image credit: Todoist)

The next feature to know about is adding Projects. You can color-code these projects to differentiate them from each other. A Todoist project is a collection of tasks grouped under one umbrella. You can add as many tasks and subtasks as you wish to any project. Likewise, you can reorder the tasks by dragging and dropping them where you want them to be. The app lets you set reminders for every task, but this feature isn’t available in the free version. The reminders can come through email notifications, push notifications, or SMS alerts.

If you have many tasks on your dashboard, sifting through them manually can be challenging. But, Todoist has the Filters feature to help you do this. This feature gives you custom task views based on specific metrics, such as due dates, the project they're grouped under, and the user they're assigned to.

Todoist has integrations with external enterprise apps (not available to free users). Examples include Dropbox (opens in new tab), Zapier, and Google Calendar (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Todoist)

Todoist: Interface and in use

Even if we were hellbent on throwing mud on Todoist’s name, we wouldn’t do that to Todoist’s user interface. The app is very user-friendly, so we understand why millions of people around the globe selected it as their go-to to-do-list app.

The Todoist app is unique such that it managed to compress many features into a minimal interface. Ever opened a box with another box inside that contains yet another box? That’s how it feels using the Todoist app. You keep discovering new features as you navigate to various segments of the app.

Todoist: Customer Support

If you run into any challenges, you can contact Todoist directly through email or Twitter. There’s no live chat or telephone support, which we consider a drawback. To make up for this, Todoist provides a Help Center with detailed user guides and articles concerning every aspect of the app.

Todoist: The Competition

Todoist’s main competitors include TickTick, Asana (opens in new tab), and Google Tasks. Todoist’s primary advantage over these rivals is its ease of use.

Todoist: Final Verdict

We consider Todoist one of the best apps you can use to plan your personal and work schedules. The app has a lot of task management features, and its user interface is nothing short of stellar. However, the app’s drawbacks include being relatively expensive and having limited collaboration features compared to competitors.

