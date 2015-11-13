Fast 70-page per minute print speeds and economical print costs are enough to make this a top-rated printer, but the Officejet X576dw doesn't skimp out on business-friendly features, including wireless and network connectivity, solid print quality and easy-to-use touchscreen controls.

Sometimes, you have to reinvent the wheel to get better results, and that's what HP has done with its new inkjet print technology. The HP Officejet Pro X576dw ($354, £232, AU$497) is a wireless multifunction printer that defies conventional wisdom, proving that inkjet printers can deliver faster print speeds and more cost-effective print costs, and match the quality of laser printers.

The HP Officejet Pro X576dw is priced at the premium end of small business printers. In addition to the multifunction capabilities, wireless connectivity and cloud-connected print apps place the Officejet Pro X576dw in the same category as workgroup inkjets like the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4630 ($200, £130, AU$253). However, its performance is more in line with laser printers, like HP's Color LaserJet Pro MFP M277dw ($429, £273, AU$528).

Design

In addition to class-defying 70 page-per-minute print performance, HP is also changing the way you view inkjets. Unlike the company's own Color LaserJet Pro MFP M277dw, the Officejet X576dw is not a boxy affair, and it's minimalist design makes it feel more like a sculptural technology accent.

The Officejet X576dw comes in a matte black color with dark grey accent, giving it a professional look. Even though black is supposed to be a slimming color in the fashion world, the darker color makes the Officejet X576dw look hefty. I would have preferred a white color option, like the Color LaserJet Pro MFP M277dw, to match my office design.

The printer weighs in at 53 pounds (24kg), making it heavier than the 35.9-pound (16.3kg) Color LaserJet Pro MFP M277dw and the 31.3-pound (14.2kg) WorkForce Pro WF-4630. At that heft, the Officejet is similar to bigger enterprise-class printers, like the 73.6-pound HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M553X.

Small business owners will likely want to place the Officejet on its own printer stand. Measuring 26.7 x 26.4 x 20.3 inches (67.8 x 67.1 x 51.6cm) with the paper trays extended, the Officejet will likely engulf your workspace if you place it on your desk.

The dimensions make the Officejet 10.2 inches (25.9cm) wider, 10 inches (25.4cm) deeper and 7.6 inches (19.3cm) taller than the comparable LaserJet Pro MFP M277dw. Compared to the WorkForce Pro WF-4630, the OfficeJet is 0.9 inches (2.3cm) wider, 8.3 inches deeper (21.1cm) and 5.2 inches (13.2cm) taller. This places the size of the Officejet within range of the 27.5 x 18.9 x 22.9-inch (69.9 x 48 x 58.2cm) Color LaserJet Enterprise M553X ($1,315, £864, AU$1,650).

Even though the Officejet is large for a printer of its class, it doesn't feel too large, thanks to an open design with a floating print output tray on the right side. This "airy" design is also replicated by Dell on its laser-class SMB printers, but HP did a better job in providing more open space to give the printer a minimalist and clean design, despite its large footprint.

Most of the printer's internal components, including the compartment to load the ink cartridges, are located on the left side in a tower. On top is a 50-page automatic document feeder. The 4.3-inch articulating touchscreen is found right below that, along with a single USB input port. Just below that is the ink compartment.

A 500-page paper tray is located at the bottom, and businesses with larger print needs can add a second, optional 500-page tray underneath the printer. On the bottom left side there is a flip down tray for special paper, like photo paper or labels.

Should you need to move the printer, there is a lip just underneath the scanner that makes this somewhat easier.

Not only is this design visually appealing, as it's not boxy like a traditional printer, it also makes grabbing your prints easier, ensuring you don't have to lift any components or risk getting your hand caught when you're trying to retrieve your completed print job.