12 UK tech companies ready to change the world

This article is part of our TechRadar North column, a series focusing on the development of the North of England's digital sector.

The Sunday Times has once again revealed its list of Britain's fastest growing private tech companies - and this year's bright sparks include an Apple reseller, an innovative driving telematics firm and a company that manufactures powered metal for 3D printing.

Published each September, the compilation occasionally features a future business heavyweight that goes on to make megabucks. Valued at £1 billion, Oxfordshire-based anti-virus company Sophos is among its glittering alumni, alongside food delivery service Just Eat (£3.6 billion) and online property agency Zoopla (£1.4 billion), both of which are based in the capital.

You probably won't be surprised to discover that most of the 100 companies featured in the newspaper's 16th annual rankings are located in the South of England. London and its surrounding areas are, predictably, well-represented - but don't rule out the other end of the country.

Looking up

Twelve companies from the North of England have landed a place in this year's rankings. Their sales have totalled £253 million over the past three years, growing by an average of 72 per cent, and together they employ 1,335 staff.

Is there another Sophos among them? Click (or tap) on ahead to find out more about why life isn't so grim up North for these 12 UK companies looking to take on the world.