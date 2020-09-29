Here’s the cheapest 55-inch OLED monitor - it's had a massive price cut

Alienware AW5520QF display - $3,039.99 (25% off)
(£2,129)
This massive 55-inch Alienware monitor has had an equally massive price cut. It's currently available at 25% off, so grab it while you can!View Deal
The Alienware AW5520QF is billed by Dell as the first 55-inch OLED gaming monitor, but creatives looking for a display for video and photo editing will certainly appreciate its clarity, infinite contrast and wide color gamut.
Beyond the screen real estate and truer-than-true blacks, this monitor offers 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate that will all but eliminate screen tearing (note that there’s no HDR or HDMI 2.1).
Busy desk owners will also appreciate the number of input connectors: three HDMI 2.0 ports, one DP 1.4, four USB 3.0 ports, one SPDIF out, built-in speakers and one headphone out jack.
Improvements? Well, we’d love to have seen a webcam (with privacy shutter) included, plus built-in Google Chromecast and a microphone array. The warranty is also on the expensive side; opting for the three-year advanced exchange service with premium panel exchange bumps the price up by 14%.
Our reviewer was impressed with this monstrous piece of technology: “its sheer size, combined with the 4K resolution and high refresh rates, can turn even the most humdrum game into a thrilling cinematic experience. You’ll need a powerful PC to take advantage of the Alienware AW5520QF to its fullest, but if you do, you could be very impressed."
Bear in mind
- If this product is not available in your region, you may need to use a specialist parcel forwarding service to take advantage of the deal.
