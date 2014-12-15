Skype Translator starts breaking down language barriers

Microsoft has confirmed that it's rolling out the preview program for Skype Translator, which will let English and Spanish speakers converse in their native languages.

Translate will automatically translate spoken words into both translated audio and text. The pre-release version is available to Windows 8.1 users who signed up for Translator last month and is currently limited to Spanish and English in spoken languages, while more than 40 instant messaging languages are also supported.

However, support for more spoken languages will be available down the line. And because Skype Translator uses machine learning, it'll get smarter the more it's used.

Microsoft has already been testing Skype Translator in schools in the US and Mexico, with education clearly an area Microsoft sees Translator having massive applications.