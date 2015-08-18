Windows 10 can't run SecuROM DRM games

Microsoft has revealed that a small number of older games packed with layers of DRM copy protection won't work on Windows 10.

Talking at Gamescom, Microsoft's Boris Schneider-Johne said that Windows 10 won't run games that have SafeDisc or SecuROM technology due to possible loopholes opening up for damaging viruses, according to Ars Technica.

"This DRM stuff is also deeply embedded in your system, and that's where Windows 10 says, 'Sorry, we cannot allow that, because that would be a possible loophole for computer viruses.' That's why there are a couple of games from 2003-2008 with SecuROM, etc. that simply don't run without a no-CD patch or some such," Johne explained.

DRM has always been very unpopular with gamers and PC owners given the amount of problems it introduces. SecuROM, which was developed by Sony DADC, stipulated numbers on the amount of installs and activations that could be performed as well as requiring regular online check-ins to keep games running. SecuROM even counted hardware changes as an activation and was incredibly unpopular.

At one point, EA was deeply embedded in the SecuROM ecosystem and some of its most popular releases were subject to the controls. When Mass Effect was released for the PC, for example, it was meant to be reactivated every 10 days and was limited to a maximum of three activations.

Xbox One streams at optimum level

There remains plenty of ways to get around this such as downloading DRM-free versions via certain marketplaces. Of course this is only a problem if you've already taken the plunge and downloaded Windows 10, and the latest numbers suggest the OS has begun to slow down as it sits at around 4.95% of the global OS market.

Remaining on the gaming front, Microsoft has also automatically enabled the highest quality streaming level for any Windows 10 users deciding to play Xbox One games on their PC by default, according to Windows Central.