Microsoft has finally closed the curtain on Clip Art

Say goodbye to this and thousands of other generic and poorly-drawn Clip Art images

The '90s will forever be remember as the decade of Clip Art, as crappy drawings of printers and shamrocks decorated middle school science homework projects, billion-dollar business transaction presentation slides and everything in between.

But alas Clip Art is dead, Microsoft has declared, taking up a new cry: "Long live King Bing!"

Users who seek to "insert online pictures" in Microsoft Office desktop apps from this day forward will be taken to a Bing portal with a copyright filter that shows only images with Creative Commons licenses.

The images are more up-to-date, Microsoft says, and no one will miss Clip Art. Right?

More blips!

We wish we'd used more Clip Art in our blips while we still could.