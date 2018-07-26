NordVPN updates iOS and macOS apps with new design focused on usability

In an effort to bring the benefits of a VPN to Internet users everywhere, NordVPN has updated its iOS and macOS apps with a new design that features a sleek and intuitive user interface.

The recently released updates simplify the process of navigating within the app which allows users to quickly find which country's server they want as well as all of the other included features. The refreshed view and navigation resemble a deck of cards and the app is organised this way to make it so that even inexperienced users can take full advantage of a VPN.

NordVPN's CMO Marty P. Kamden explained the reasoning behind the latest updates to its apps on Apple's platforms, saying:

“From the get-go, we had a dream to create a one-click app, which anyone could use without any VPN training. It’s amazing to see everyday Internet users becoming proactive about their online security and privacy – and choosing NordVPN for that.”

Protection with a single tap

NordVPN's iOS app has been redesigned so that users can now protect their privacy online with a single tap. By offering a one-tap connect option (or a single click on macOS) combined with a unique algorithm for choosing the fastest server automatically, the company has made the process of connecting to a VPN as hassle-free as possible.

To use NordVPN's new apps, users need to enter their log-in details once when they first open the app and then they can connect to the VPN with a single press of the Quick Connect button.

The new iOS app also features a swipe-up for servers option which allows customers to view the servers by country as well as the company's list of speciality servers.

NordVPN's updated iOS and macOS apps simplify using a VPN so that the added security and privacy benefits are accessible to everyone no matter their technical expertise.