Toshiba's 4K-toting P50t outed alongside new Satellite laptops

Toshiba has outed four new series in its sleek and slim Satellite laptop range.

All of the Japan-based company's new P, C, L and S-series models come with Windows 8.1 out of the box, a variety of colour choices and more configuration options than you can shake a Sputnik-shaped stick at.

First up, there's only one model on offer in Toshiba's P-Series, but it's a beast. The P50t packs a fourth-generation Intel Quad-Core i7, AMD Radeon R9 M265X with 2GB of GDDR5 VRAM, up to 16GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD and all the familiar trappings like USB and HDMI ports, Blu-Ray drive, Harman Kardon stereo speakers and a built-in HD webcam.

It's available with two 15.6-inch displays to choose from: an Ultra HD LED backlit display with a 4K-toting resolution of 3840x2160 pixels, or a TruBite full-HD LED backlit display. 10-point touch is also available, and battery life comes in at up to five hours.

C-Series

Five new models can be found in the Satellite C-Series. The C50, C50D and C50t all tout a 15.6-inch HD LED display with optional touchscreen, up to a fourth-generation Intel Core i5 or AMD accelerated processor, up to Intel HD Graphics 4000 or AMD Radeon HD 8400 graphics card, and up to 16GB of RAM.

Upping both the ante and the screen size, the C70 and C70D come with a 17.3-inch HD+ LED display, a similar CPU, up to an AMD Radeon R7 M260 graphics chip, and up to 8GB of RAM.

All models have a battery life of up to six hours and hard drive space up to 1TB.

L Series

The L50, L50D, and L50t pack a 15.6-inch HD or Full HD LED backlit display with optional touchscreen, up to a fourth-generation Intel Core i7 or AMD 2014 mainstream notebook platform processor, integrated Intel HD graphics or AMD Radeon R Series graphics card, up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB HDD.

The L70 packs a similar spec, but comes with a 17.3-inch HD+ or full-HD LED display and up to an AMD Radeon R9 M265X series graphics card with 2GB of GDDR5 VRAM, up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB HDD.

Both models feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of HDD space. Battery life clocks in at up to six hours.

S Series

The S50 and S50t feature a 15.6-inch HD or Full HD LED backlit display with optional touchscreen, up to a fourth-generation Intel Core i7, integrated Intel HD or AMD Radeon R Series M250 GPUs, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB HDD.

The S70 is almost identical under the hood, bar the option of a 1TB SSHD and the larger 17.3-inch display. Battery life for both is up to six hours.