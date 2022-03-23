Live: Is PSN Down? Sony confirms huge PlayStation Network outage

Refresh

The AskPlayStation Twitter account is now responding to questions from players, but rather than acknowledging issues the account is asking those with PS Plus issues whether they're using the same account where they made the purchase (and directing them to their restore licenses guide) and asking those who can't access online games whether they are seeing specific error codes. It's odd, considering the PlayStation Network Server Status acknowledges issues with PSN and online play. Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Just to confirm, are you trying to access the subscription using the same account where you made the purchase? Please restore licenses following the steps here: https://t.co/EXMDkZo7zO Let us know the outcome.March 23, 2022 See more Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Just to confirm, do you see any specific error message or error code? Does it happen with every game or with a game in particular? Remember that you can also visit our support site: https://t.co/lEuId5OMfjMarch 23, 2022 See more

Here are some of the PlayStation games we know are being affected by the current PSN outage: Dead by Daylight

FIFA 22

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Elden Ring

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Fallout 76

Hell Let Loose

GTA Online

Overwatch

Red Dead Online (Image credit: Blizzard)

Team 17 has acknowledged the PlayStation Network outage. Like Ubisoft and Bethesda, the publisher has pointed players towards the PSN Server Status site. Hello, Thanks for getting in touch with us about Hell Let Loose. Unfortunately, there is a current issue with the Playstation Network, https://t.co/xVxCHWSARG. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause!March 23, 2022 See more

If you've previously bought PlayStation Plus and are being told it's expired (or about to expire) when you know you've still got time left, don't extend it now. Some PS Plus subscribers are reporting issues with this and it's likely your PS Plus will be reinstated once Sony fixes its PSN issues. (Image credit: Miguel Lagoa/Shutterstock)

The official PlayStation Japan Twitter account has acknowledged the outage, saying PSN (including the PlayStation Store) "may not be available at this time" but that it is "conducting an investigation and restoration work". 【PSN™障害発生のご案内】ただいま、PSN™（PlayStation®Storeを含む）をご利用いただけない場合がございます。ご利用のお客様にはご不便をおかけし大変申し訳ございません。調査及び復旧作業を行っておりますので、いましばらくお待ちいただきますよう宜しくお願い申し上げます。 pic.twitter.com/nrzKIrMVnYMarch 23, 2022 See more

Bethesda has also acknowledged the PlayStation Network outage. In response to a Twitter user asking why Fallout 76 isn't working, Bethesda support stated that "PlayStation Network is experiencing a service interruption at the moment". Hi there! Are you playing on PlayStation? If so, the PlayStation Network is experiencing a service interruption at the moment, for a status update, you can check on this link here: https://t.co/iLOOEMcSbnMarch 23, 2022 See more

We're still seeing plenty of PS4 and PS5 players reporting issues on Twitter, while the PSN server status still says "some services are experiencing issues". We're seeing players in the UK, US, Europe, Australia and Japan being affected. I have been trying to connect to destiny on ps5 all day and it not letting me in saying unable to connect to PlayStation network. I refreshed my license, restarted both the router and the ps5 and still the same error pic.twitter.com/J5x5YVO3hQMarch 23, 2022 See more

AskPlayStationUK has replied on Twitter to several players experiencing issues, saying "We are aware some players are experiencing issues with PlayStation Plus functionality, we are investigating this immediately". Hi there! Thanks for reaching out, sorry to hear that. We are aware some Players are experiencing issues with PlayStation Plus functionality, we are investigating this immediately.March 23, 2022 See more

We're tried accessing single-player PS Plus free games and modes that we have previously installed and aren't finding issues with these games. However, PS Plus games that require PS Plus to play online still aren't working right now.

We've tried downloading GTA Online from the PlayStation Store and got an error. We're still able to play online games that don't require PS Plus but not games that do require it. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Ubisoft has acknowledged the issues with the PlayStation Network and has said that it is "currently under investigation". We're aware of the issues affecting connectivity for a number of our titles on PlayStation consoles and this is currently under investigation: https://t.co/1huohgPelmMarch 23, 2022 See more

Is PlayStation Network down for you? Let us know in our Twitter poll. Is PSN down for you?March 23, 2022 See more

It's possible PlayStation Network being down may have been caused by an incidental issue outside not directly related to the recent update, as we tried playing online multiplayer without installing the recent PS5 update and still had issues with online play.

The PlayStation Network Service Status is now showing issues with gaming and social, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Store. According to the site, there are currently issues with game streaming on PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5 and more, which may result in "difficulty launching games, apps, or network features". PlayStation Now is also affected on PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5 and more, which means you "might have difficulty streaming PlayStation Now games". The PlayStation Store appears to be having the most issues, though, with purchases, downloads, browsing, searching and redeeming vouchers all affected. "You might have difficulty getting products on the PlayStation Store," the website says. For each of these issues, Sony has said it's "working to resolve the issue as soon as possible". (Image credit: Sony)

We've just tried logging into a few multiplayer games on PS5 and found that Dead By Daylight, Destiny 2 and FIFA 22 online play isn't working. However, Apex Legends and Fortnite (which don't require PS Plus) are working. It appears the issue is only affecting games that require PS Plus. (Image credit: Behaviour Interactive)

A glitch in the recent PlayStation software update may be the cause of the issues, with the glitch asking players to sign up for PS Plus to play online multiplayer games, even if they already have a subscription. A PlayStation system software update went live this morning on PS4/PS5 and appears to be a glitch where the system asks people to get PS Plus to play online, even if you already own PS Plus. This may effect your ability to play CoD MP (not Warzone, though) until Sony fixes.March 23, 2022 See more

Is The Service Down is also reporting a high number of PlayStation Network outages right now. At the time of writing, 64% of reported issues are of sign-in issues, while 28% have reported issues with online play.