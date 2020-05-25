Huawei could still be removed from UK 5G networks

The UK government has confirmed it is carrying out another review into the use of 5G equipment from Huawei in the country's networks.

The Chinese giant is facing further scrutiny from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) following a further recent clampdown from the US over security concerns.

The US and Huawei have locked horns on multiple occasions over the past few years, with today's news coming shortly after the US announced new sanctions against Huawei and fellow Chinese technology firm ZTE.

The UK had said it would allow Huawei to participate in helping build its 5G network earlier this year.

However this decision came with several significant restrictions, including limiting the company to a 35% cap of all radio equipment, as well as preventing the company's kit being used in the core of the network.

"The security and resilience of our networks is of paramount importance," an NCSC spokesman told the BBC.

"Following the US announcement of additional sanctions against Huawei, the NCSC is looking carefully at any impact they could have to the UK's networks."

Huawei has hit back in typically bullish fashion against the news, stating that the reports "simply don't make sense".

"The government decided in January to approve our part in the 5G rollout, because Britain needs the best possible technologies, more choice, innovation and more suppliers, all of which means more secure and more resilient networks," said Victor Zhang, VP, Huawei.

"As a private company, 100% owned by employees, which has operated in the UK for 20 years, our priority has been to help mobile and broadband companies keep Britain connected, which in this current health crisis has been more vital than ever. This is our proven track-record.”

