How to protect your personal data in 2019

I know it seems easier to create passwords that use words or numbers that you’re familiar with, such as a previous address, a birthday or a pet’s name, but they provide easy access for hackers, who are looking for consumers to do exactly that.

Also, avoid using the same password for multiple sites because if a hacker obtains that password, they could have easy access to even more information. Experts recommend creating longer passwords, with a mix of at least 10 uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols / punctuation.

If you’re having trouble coming up with them yourself, several random password generator sites exist to make the job easy. Once you’ve created strong passwords for all of your online profiles (including ones you may not immediately think of, such as social media sites), I’d recommend using a reliable password manager to help you keep track of your passwords. That way, you aren’t putting your passwords at risk and you’ll only need to remember one password instead of hundreds of passwords.