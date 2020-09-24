Here's how to optimize your Windows PC when you’re on a budget

Ashampoo System Utilities 20 - 88% off at only $15.00

(£17.50/AU$25.00)

Ashampoo has slashed the price of its Windows 10 maintenance and optimization package by a whopping 88%. If you're looking for a way to maintain your PC effectively, now is the time to buy.View Deal

Ashampoo System Utilities 20 brings together three of the firm's finest applications: WinOptimizer 18, Uninstaller 9 and Driver Updater.

Currently, you can purchase a one-year license for as little as $15 (£17.50/AU$25.00), down from $119.97 - that’s an 88% discount. Just note that the products are compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1 and Windows 10 only.

WinOptimizer 18 is a system optimization suite designed to simplify system maintenance; with a single click, it scans your PC for temporary and history files, memory dumps, log files, error reports and other files that can be deleted safely to free up valuable hard drive space.

We've built a list of the best business laptops on the market

Check out our list of the best mobile workstations right now

Here's our list of the best workstations out there

It also identifies ways to improve your system's performance, including invalid registry entries and browser settings, plus files that can be deleted to protect your privacy online. All in all, it should boost the performance of your system while fixing system errors and reducing file clutter.

Uninstaller 9 builds on the latter by getting rid of software you don’t want to keep. Ashampoo says that it is the best solution to “delete programs, Windows apps and browser add-ons quickly, easily and without leftovers.”

Last on the list is Ashampoo Driver Updater, which aims to solve one of the most common problems associated with Windows computers: drivers. From Wi-Fi to printers and audio cards, Driver Updater will help find the latest, up-to-date and hopefully most stable drivers for your system.