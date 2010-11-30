Microsoft Kinect on target for 5m sales by Xmas

Microsoft claims it is still on target to sell 5 million Kinects by Xmas

Microsoft is already half way to reaching its five million Christmas sales target with Kinect, having already sold over 2.5 million units since launch.

Microsoft sold a million Kinects within the first 10 days the new motion controller had been on sale, with the platform holder confident that it is set to hit its targets for this coming Christmas season.

Stocking the shelves

The initial sales target was to sell three million units, which it looks like the Xbox 360 manufacturer is easily going to achieve by early December.

"We are thrilled about the consumer response to Kinect, and are working hard with our retail and manufacturing partners to expedite production and shipments of Kinect to restock shelves as fast as possible to keep up with demand," Microsoft's president of the Interactive Entertainment Business Don Mattrick stated.

"With sales already exceeding two and a half million units in just 25 days, we are on pace to reach our forecast of 5m units sold to consumers this holiday."

The news follows the busy Black Friday weekend over in the US, traditionally the busiest Christmas present buying weekend.

Via CVG