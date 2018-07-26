Best SD and microSD memory cards of 2018 for cameras, drones and more

If you're looking for the best SD and microSD memory cards for your camera or smartphone, then you've come to the right place. We've gathered the top memory cards that will expand the storage space of your device, while also providing excellent performance.

In 2018 there are now so many devices that require memory cards, from phones and cameras, to laptops, security cameras, drones and much more - so our list of the best SD cards money can buy can help ensure you get the most out of your device.

It's not all about storage space, either. The best SD and microSD memory cards will offer fast data transfer speeds, so you can quickly move large files to and from the memory card. This is an essential feature if you're a photographer working with large file sizes, for example.

In our list of the best SD and microSD memory cards, we look at value for money, speed and capacity, and our price checking software will make sure you get the very price.

The best SD and microSD memory cards 2018

The best all-round microSD card

Capacity: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB | Interface: microSD

Fast

Reliable

Pricey

Not the fastest

The best SD card you can buy is technically a microSD card, albeit one that can be used full-size when married to the proper hardware. Despite not being the most resilient SD card on the market, the Samsung Evo Plus’ 100 megabyte per second (MB/s) read and 90MB/s write speeds are impressive nonetheless. Not only that, but there is a wide variety of sizes to choose from too, so whether you need 32GB of storage or 128GB, rest assured you’re in good hands.

The best microSD card for video

Capacity: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB | Interface: microSD

Robust

Great speeds

Pricey

If you do a lot of filming, especially in 4K, then you're going to want a reliable microSD card that can write large amounts of data fast, which is exactly what the Samsung Pro+ can do. It features a U3 rating and read/write speeds of 95MB/sec and 90MB/sec. The kind of speeds the Samsung Pro+ microSD card can handle will be largely wasted for day-to-day tasks, such as being installed in a smartphone, but for 4K video, this is a fantastic buy.

A flagship microSD card

Capacity: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB | Interface: microSD

Very fast speeds

Good at writing small files

Pricey

SanDisk claims this microSD card can read up to 95MB/s and write 90MB/s, and in tests it came pretty close to those speeds. This makes it a very fast card, and with smaller files it's even faster, which means this is a great card for action cams, drones or burst photography. Again, it's a bit on the pricey side, but if you don't mind spending a bit above the odds, you'll get a great microSD card for your needs.

Great value for money

Capacity: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB | Interface: microSD

Good price

Included USB 3.0 adaptor

Not the fastest

Inconsistent performance

The Lexar 1000x isn't the fastest microSD card here, but it has a lot going for it. For example, its read speeds are still some of the fastest around, and it's priced cheaper than many of its competitors. While it falls short with its write speeds, the difference won't be too noticeable for many people. It also comes with a microSD to USB 3.0 adapter, which makes it easy to transfer your files to a PC.

Another great all-round microSD card

Capacity: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB | Interface: microSD

Great speeds

Decent price

Amazon exclusive

As you can probably tell from the number of entrants it has in our best microSD list, Samsung is excellent at producing fast, efficient and dependable microSD cards. The Samsung Evo Select is another great all-rounder that can happily sit in a digital camera, drone, phone or Nintendo Switch games console. While it doesn't necessarily excel in any one task, it is a strong performer that does the job well. Currently Samsung Evo Select microSD cards are only available from Amazon. While that makes hunting for a bargain a bit more tricky, it at least means you can buy with confidence from a reputable seller.

A robust microSD card

Capacity: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB | Interface: microSD

Robust

Can withstand high and low temperatures

Not amazing performance

If you're looking for a microSD card that is going to take a lot of punishment, for example, in an action camera, on a drone or installed outside in a security camera, then the Kingston Industrial Class 10 U1 is an excellent choice. For starters, it can withstand temperatures of -40 to 85 degrees Celsius, it's shock-proof and can withstand X-rays. It's been tested for industrial applications and has a five year warranty, so you can use this microSD card in confidence.

Ideal for Go Pros

Capacity: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB | Interface: microSD

Very robust

Good speeds

Not amazing if you're not using it in an action camera

If you're looking for a microSD card to put inside an action camera, like the Go Pro, then you want something that can record data quickly, while also being able to withstand drops, shocks and splashes. This is where the Kingston microSD Action Camera comes in - it's designed especially for action cameras. This means it has an incredibly robust design, as well as good read and write speeds. It's a bit overkill if you're just going to use it in a smartphone, so one of the other microSD cards in this list could be better suited to your needs.

How to choose your microSD memory card