Best free accounting software of 2018

Whether you're a freelancer or a flautist, a graphic designer or a greengrocer, if you're running any kind of business you really need some kind of accounting software to stay on top of things – as we discovered, the age-old system of throwing everything into a drawer and panicking at tax return time isn't the best.

But that doesn't mean you need to invest huge sums or learn something hopelessly complicated. The best free accounting software is easy to use and enables you to see how well you're doing and who owes you money.

GnuCash is straightforward, completely free, and supported by a huge community of users, so you'll never have to look far for help online

A simple approach to bookkeeping - the best free accounting software around

Hugely flexible software

Boasts some payroll features

Handles multiple currencies

GnuCash is accounting software designed for individuals and small businesses, and was initially conceived as an open source alternative to apps such as Intuit's Quicken.

It's available for Linux, GNU, OpenBSD, Android, macOS and Windows, and it's been kicking around since the late 1990s - but the most recent update was in April 2018.

It handles invoicing and credit notes, accounts payable and receivable, employee expenses and some payroll features too, and it's quite happy with multiple currencies, cards and accounts. Its sheer flexibility makes it our top choice when it comes to accounting software for kitchen table businesses.

Review and where to download: GnuCash

Money Manager Ex is available for Windows, macOS, and even Android

Straightforward enough for home use, as well as small businesses

Impressively user-friendly

Plenty of features

Can be used straight from a USB stick

Another superb open source tool, Money Manager Ex is well designed and packed with enough features to rival premium software. It's easy to understand, and you'll have your accounts and transactions set up in no time. Money Manager Ex's simplicity makes it a particularly good choice for sole traders or your own home finances.

This free accounting software is a portable app, so you can save and use it straight from a USB stick without installing it. There's even an Android app for updating your accounts on the move.

Review and where to download: Money Manager Ex

TurboCASH might be overkill for sole traders, but if you employ a few staff you might appreciate its extra capabilities

A heftier accounting tool that will suit owners of SMBs

Handles multiple companies

Big online community

Not for the likes of sole traders

TurboCASH is free accounting software that's been in continuous development since April 1985, and it's hugely popular in Europe, the US, Canada and Australia. It's available in 23 languages and boasts an online community of more than 100,000 users.

Designed for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), it's probably a bit much for freelancers or sole traders, but if you need something a bit more useful than a cash book TurboCASH can handle VAT, debtors and creditors, purchase orders, multiple companies and multiple users.

Download here: TurboCASH

Wave is online-only, and the tools it offers make it particularly well suited to freelancers

Slick, cloud-based free accounting that works well for freelancers

Hugely popular service

Nicely designed and put together

Will be too basic for medium-sized firms

With more than two million users, Wave is one of the most successful online accounting services - and it's completely free for accounting, invoicing and receipts, although if you want personal technical support you'll need to pay for it. Payroll isn't included in the free service either, and you do get the odd advert – just as you do with pretty much any free online service.

It's a very well designed and carefully thought out application, and while it's probably a little basic for medium-sized businesses it's a good option for sole traders, freelancers and small firms.

Try it online: Wave

Express Invoice is really a slick interface for an online accounting tool

Generate forms, invoices, quotes and orders in moments

Support for diverse range of platforms

Useful range of reports

Only free for firms with fewer than 5 employees

With versions for PC, Mac, iPad and Android, NCH Express Invoice caters for most kinds of businesses - and if you have fewer than five members of staff, you can have it for free without time limits or other restrictions.

It's designed to create invoices, quotes and orders easily, to automate recurring ones and to send them by email or fax, and there's a decent range of reports to pore over. The free accounting software is really just a front-end for a web-based service, but that's no bad thing unless your business struggles to get a decent internet connection.

Download here: NCH Express Invoice

VT Cash Book is fast and easy to use, but you'll need Microsoft Excel installed too

Minimalist bookkeeping that uses Excel for the grunt work

No-fuss accounting

Can be used to prepare VAT returns

Not the prettiest app out there

It's not going to win any awards for aesthetics, but VT Cash Book isn't there to look good: its priority is to record day to day cash transactions with the least amount of fuss. It uses Autocomplete to speed up data entry, supports multiple bank accounts and bank reconciliation, can be used to prepare VAT returns and enables you to create profit and loss, balance sheets and ledgers.

The free accounting software installs alongside its companion program, the paid-for VT Transaction+, but you don't need to buy the latter to use the former.

Download here: VT Cash Book

If your home business sells goods, Invoice Expert is definitely worth a look thanks to its stock management tools

A good option for anyone selling physical products

Boasts inventory and customer management

Handles invoicing and quoting

Free version has restrictions

The free version of Invoice Expert is limited to 100 customers/products, but it retains the features of its $69.95 (about £50, AU$90) sibling including inventory and customer management, invoicing and quoting, purchase orders and inventory management.

This free accounting software is a little bit intimidating at first glance, especially in the template-editing screens, but it's straightforward enough. It's an American program but it uses your Windows location to set the currency, so it should adjust itself accordingly.

Download here: Invoice Expert

Adminsoft Accounts isn't just great for tracking income and expenditure - it can also manage some payroll functions for small businesses

A complete money-management toolkit for small business owners

Free with no strings attached

Handles stock control and more

Even has some HR capabilities

These days genuine freeware - that is, software that's given away for free without adverts, bundled software or ulterior motives - is a rare thing, but it describes AdminSoft Accounts: more than 300,000 people have taken advantage of what is a surprisingly thorough free accounting system (and an unusually honest set of terms and conditions).

It can handle not just invoicing and statements but remittance advices, stock control, purchase orders, budgeting and some HR functions too. It's a UK program so the default is pounds sterling, but it works happily in other currencies too.

Download here: AdminSoft Accounts

QuickFile's online-only tools are clearly presented, and you can access them from any internet-connected device

Free small business accounting in the cloud – no desktop software needed

Designed for non-accountants

Supports multiple currencies

Have to be online to use

Designed specifically for non-accountants, QuickFile offers free tiers for small businesses while still delivering automatic invoicing, purchase receipt management, quotations and multi-currency support.

It’s cloud-based rather than a software download, and if you like the free version you can upgrade to an ad-free, more advanced version with bulk invoicing, revision history and a host of power user features for a modest fee.

Try it online: QuickFile

Apache's free alternative to Microsoft Excel is perfectly capable of handling basic accounting if you don't mind putting in the legwork to set it up

Make your own accounting sheets using the free office suite

Simple solution for accounts

Large library of useful templates

Won’t suffice for more complex needs

You don't necessarily need a dedicated free accounting program, especially if your requirements are pretty straightforward. For many businesses and sole traders, all you really need is a simple spreadsheet - and with a price tag of zero, Apache OpenOffice fits the bill nicely.

It's well worth browsing the library of templates once you've downloaded the main app, as there are plenty of user-created templates that you can easily tweak to suit your own specific requirements - not just for accounting, but for other common business tasks too.

Download here: Apache OpenOffice