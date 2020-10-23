ZarMoney accounting review

We think ZarMoney has lots to offer with a beefy collection of features that extend beyond basic accounting. Add keen pricing and solid support and you’ve got a winning formula.

ZarMoney is a cloud accounting package that is aimed at businesses of all sizes. While it features all of the main tools you’d expect from an accounts software solution, ZarMoney also has the benefit of a feature set that lets you tackle other office tasks too. In fact, the software expands far beyond the realms of basic bookkeeping, with the capacity to handle billing and invoicing, inventory management and the creation of comprehensive reports plus more besides.

Want to try ZarMoney? Check out the website here

ZarMoney can also be used to track expenses while it integrates nicely with other software products too, including the likes of Shopify, Stripe, Zapier, Gusto, Mailchimp and others. What that means is you get a multi-faceted cloud-based package that can help shave lots of time off your employees workflow, even if they work in different departments.

ZarMoney is currently available in three different pricing tiers (Image credit: ZarMoney)

Pricing

The costs involved with becoming a user of ZarMoney look to be very competitive, while there’s the opportunity to try it for free if you’d prefer to sample the appeal of this accounts package first. Entry-level access to ZarMoney comes in the shape of its Entrepreneur edition, which starts at just $5 per month. For that you get single user access, unlimited transactions and access to customer support.

Move on up to Small Business and this package delivers a little more, and all for just $7 per user, per month. This comes with a minimum 2-user criteria, but you get unlimited transactions and the same LA-based support structure.

Meanwhile, there’s an Enterprise package that costs from $350 per month and this is a full-fat solution aimed at the larger business operation. It’ll handle 30+ users, features an implementation service and there’s additional personal training, customized to suit your requirements.

Adding value is a dedicated account rep, plus access to priority support. You can schedule a demo if you think this one might be what your company needs.

The ZarMoney makes light work of many different office-based tasks (Image credit: ZarMoney)

Features

While it might sound like ZarMoney is focused purely on accountancy chores, the cloud-based package can do lots more than basic bookkeeping. Indeed, it packs a real punch when it comes to tackling all manner of office administration jobs. There’s professional-level invoicing capability, you can quickly and easily manage your bills, it’ll handle inventory management as well as processing online payments.

The bank connection option is super-easy to implement, allowing transactions to be automatically updated in the system for more efficient bookkeeping. You can also swiftly generate quotes and estimates, raise custom purchase orders as well as stay on top of sales orders.

Sales tax calculations are a doddle for ZarMoney, while we’ve also been impressed by the quality of the reporting features. Bank reconciliation and multiple user access means that the package is similarly potent when used by employees across a range of departments.

The cloud-accounting package also integrates with other popular software (Image credit: ZarMoney)

Performance

It’s obvious to expect nothing more than solid performance from any cloud-based package and ZarMoney seems as dependable as any other in the accounting sector. However, perhaps the weak point in the performance equation surrounds the mobile use of this application.

While ZarMoney can be integrated with other software packages, it falls a bit flat if you’re looking to log in via a mobile device. Stick to the desktop dashboard though and you should find it generally impressive. A good accompanying app could prove to be the icing on the cake in future though.

There's an excellent ZarMoney support hub available to users (Image credit: ZarMoney)

Ease of use

The overall impression left by ZarMoney is that it’s definitely been engineered for people who don't want too much of a steep learning curve. The interface is nicely laid out, logical and doesn't leave novice users feeling stumped by featuring a deluge of menus and command options.

Take a trip around the main dashboard area and you’ll find sensible styling with menu options all laid out in logical terms. Sales, Purchases, Items & Services, Banking, Company and Reports options sit across the top of the page. Meanwhile, the graphically-driven main workflow area is easy on the eye and even easier to familiarize yourself with. Business owners looking for simplicity should warm to the charms of ZarMoney.

The ZarMoney Academy provides another great source of assistance for users (Image credit: ZarMoney)

Support

This is another accountancy solution that heads down the support hub route in order to help users with those everyday questions that we all tend to ask when we’re getting acquainted with a new system. The hub proves very useful in terms of getting into some of the more intricate areas of the cloud-based software, and much of the written documentation is augmented by a series of videos.

These prove to be really helpful and get delivered in a very enthusiastic fashion by members of the ZarMoney staff. Naturally the company also offers the usual email and phone support to subscribers, with assistants available during regular business hours. We also loved the ZarMoney Academy, which is another area of the support structure that delivers great help and which covers a multitude of different topics.

While you can start off small the Enterprise package is ideally suited for growing companies (Image credit: ZarMoney)

Final verdict

ZarMoney is a cloud-based accounting package that deserves your attention, especially if you’re keen on getting value as well as dependable support. The feature set inside this package covers a lot more ground than basic bookkeeping too, with plenty of other tools that let you amalgamate a series of everyday tasks into one workflow.

It’s not a complete solution as, for example, you’ll need to use another package to take on your complex tax filing duties. Nevertheless, ZarMoney integrates with many other popular programs and software services, represents great value considering its powerful potential and is backed up by an enthusiastic arsenal of support staff.

This is a bustling marketplace however. Other similar options include Sage Business Cloud Accounting, QuickBooks, Xero, FreshBooks, Freeagent, GoSimpleTax, TaxCalc, Nomisma, ABC Self-Assessment, Crunch or Zoho Books.