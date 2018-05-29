AOMEI's free backup software will keep you on the right side of GDPR

Software developer AOMEI has released new versions of its free backup and partitioning tools to keep small businesses on the right side of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules.

If you own a business that operates in the EU (whatever the size) and you store any personal information about customers, employees or clients, you now need to be much more careful about how you use and protect it.

Regular backups are an essential part of that protection, but you need to be sure that the software you use isn't delivering any information back to its developer – whether that's your own data, or other people's.

Unlike many free apps. AOMEI Backupper Free for GDPR Compliance and AOMEI Partition Assistant Free for GDPR Compliance keep no records of how you use them and still contain all the features of the standard software.

Check your software

GDPR, which came into force last Friday, is designed to give people more control over how their personal information is stored, used and protected. It applies to companies of all sizes, and covers any information that could be used to identify a person, including email addresses, names, and even IP addresses.

Any organizations that don't meet the GDPR requirements could face a fine of 4% of annual global turnover or €20 million, whichever is greater, so it pays to make sure all your software is compliant.