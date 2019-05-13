An inside look at Europe’s Webit Festival

When I returned back to my home country Bulgaria in 2007 (after a number of years living abroad) I saw a very unhappy country and decided that to do something about it. Giving back to the community became my main driver. I perceived it as an investment in our future. Webit was created as a not-for-profit organization with the aim to change the way the world was perceiving Bulgaria and Eastern Europe, and to stop the brain drain which was destroying the future of entire generations.

In order to achieve this, we decided to launch an educational institution for digital skills and a large-scale event which would attract global leaders and media attention to the country and the region. This would bring opportunities and connect the local ecosystem (which in early 2007 was almost non-existent) with global entrepreneurial and investment networks.

The underdeveloped ecosystem posed a challenge in attracting attendees to a large-scale event and therefore we took a multi focus approach, combining what would be covered in 15 summits in one. Back then this was considered an unconventional approach, but nowadays many tech events follow this tactic. We pride ourselves on being the first to popularize this format with the Webit Festival.

Furthermore, we have integrated the startup ecosystem into the DNA of the event. We included policy makers and politicians in discussions and panels in order to foster innovation through legislation. Initially, this was not well perceived by the ecosystem but has now become a mainstream occurrence at many industry events.

Throughout Webit’s existence we have pioneered a new approach to industry events, and we continue to do so. We do what we preach - "stay out of your comfort zone and improve the global well-being by empowering entrepreneurship and women in business and politics".