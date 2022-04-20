Quick steps

Log into your child’s Roblox account

Go into Settings

Set the parental controls to your preference

Roblox includes several in-built parental control features, which allow you to restrict how your children play the game and who they’re able to interact with online.

When your kids play Roblox, they’ll more than likely spend a lot of time playing and chatting with other users. Here’s how you can control those multiplayer interactions.

What do you need?

A computer or mobile phone

Access to your child’s Roblox account

How to set Roblox parental controls

(Image credit: Roblox)

Roblox applies several safety settings automatically. Players will face different limits to what they can do or say depending on the age group of their account.

Players aged 12 or younger have more words and phrases filtered from public and private chats to keep them suitable for younger audiences. Players aged 13 and over can use more words, but inappropriate content and personal information are still automatically removed.

You can restrict chat functions further in Roblox's account settings. You’ll be able to limit or disable who your child can chat with, who can message them, who can invite them to private servers, and who can follow them into multiplayer games.

That’s useful if you want to control who your child is playing with online.

Steps

Log into a Roblox account through a computer browser or the Roblox mobile app

through a computer browser or the Roblox mobile app If you’re in a browser , click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen. If you’re using a phone , tap the three dots in the lower-right corner

, click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen. If you’re using a , tap the three dots in the lower-right corner Select the Settings

Select the Privacy option

option Adjust the control settings to your preference

How to set full account restrictions?

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation)

To fully restrict all chat and social features in the game, you can enable account restrictions. This will lock their settings so that no other player can send them messages, chat with them, or find their account by its phone number.

Steps

Log into a Roblox account through a computer browser or the Roblox mobile app

through a computer browser or the Roblox mobile app If you’re in a browser , click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen. If you’re using a phone , tap the three dots in the lower-right corner

, click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen. If you’re using a , tap the three dots in the lower-right corner Select the Settings

Select Parental Controls

Navigate to the Account Restrictions sections

sections Press the Account Restrictions toggle, which will turn green when it’s activated

Final thoughts

Roblox has come under criticism in recent years for not doing enough to protect its players. While the game provides optional chat safety settings, an investigation by People Make Games shed light on how Roblox uses deliberately obscure language and monetization techniques to exploit young game developers into creating free content.

A second investigation revealed further problems with Roblox’s moderation, child safety, gambling, and unregulated community groups. Others have found instances of Roblox users creating hidden strip clubs, and fascist, anti-Semitic roleplaying games.

The steps above can be used to set parental controls within Roblox, but be aware of the more unscrupulous practices the game facilitates among its community.