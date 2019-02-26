Best cloud antivirus of 2019

Traditionally, IT managers have installed basic anti-virus software on company workstations to prevent infections. The rise of threats like ransomware and viruses for mobile devices means this level of protecting is no longer adequate.

Cloud-based antivirus software is a thoroughly modern solution: it uses advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and quarantine threats from a central location. Most importantly, it can do this across multiple platforms and devices providing more comprehensive security. Managers can scan, fix and disable ‘endpoint’ from a central admin console.

In this guide, we’ll explore five of the very best cloud antivirus solutions available today.

Image Credit: Malwarebytes

Put the bite back into your security protection

Industry leader in antivirus

Free trial

UI is not user friendly

Malwarebytes is anti-malware software that works across all platforms, and was first launched in 2006.

Malwarebytes (formally known as Malwarebytes Anti-malware) scans and removes any malicious software that may be lurking on your system. It works by scanning in batch modes rather than scanning any individual files that are open.

Malwarebytes also includes its own endpoint protection security solution. It features layers of different detection technology, to match Malwarebytes' layered approach to security. The multi-vector protection offered by this service provides a high level of defense.

The cloud platform delivers Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection via a single unified endpoint agent. This leads to the instant deployment and management of this service.

The solution offers a free trial that gives users instant access to its endpoint protection. It also offers full functionality for up to 100 endpoints.

If you decide that Malwarebytes Endpoint Solution is for you after the free trial, you will need to contact their sales team in order to get a quote.

However, note that some users have complained that the interface of this solution is not easy to get along with, and that it needs something to make it easier on the eye.

Image Credit: Sophos

Get the very Best of British with Sophos’ advanced virus detection

Automated virus detection

30-day free trial

Some update issues

Sophos is a British security software and hardware company. They have been developing and selling antivirus software from the 1990’s.

Sophos Endpoint Protection protects all your devices from one simplified management console. This can be installed on your organizations servers or on the cloud.

Sophos automate their threat discovery, investigation and response process. This means that incident times are reduced. All other tactical resources can be focused on their strategic analysis. The solution does not rely on signatures to catch any malware. Instead Sophos catches threats before they even have time to setup home on your device. This means that the performance of your individual devices is not affected.

Sophos Endpoint Protection is primarily aimed at businesses and organizations. In order to get a quote, you will need to fill in a request form. The company will then send you a quote suited to your needs. However, Sophos do offer a 30-day free trial that will include automated malware clean-up and cloud-based admin and reporting portal access.

Some users have reported issues with Sophos sending a huge amount of low-level security alert emails and these can not be switched off. Users have also complained about the update process. Sometimes Sophos runs unscheduled updates.

Image Credit: Webroot

An easy to use antivirus solution

Powerful management console

30-day free trial

Some support issues

Webroot is a private American company, founded in Boulder Colorado in 1997. It operates across multiple countries such as Australia, Ireland, Japan and the UK. Their international headquarters are based in Dublin, Ireland. Webroot provide internet security for both consumers and businesses.

Webroot uses a multi-vector protection system. This protects against threats across email, web browsers and files amongst others. They use a ‘Threat Intelligence Platform’ which is cloud based. It classifies and scores over 95% of all website three times per day.

Webroot’s Endpoint Solution offers a 30-day free trial which will deploy protection and scan in seconds, without the need for bulky updates. It also allows admins to manage Webroot protection products from a single management console.

If you decide you need more from your protection suite you can choose to purchase the solution. Prices start off at $150 (£116.35) yearly for 5 endpoints. Webroot requires you to purchase a minimum of 5 endpoints. Further endpoints costs $30 (£23.27) each.

Users have reported that the Support Team is a little slow to respond. This can be frustrating when the security solution has been too aggressive and blocked sites that are known to be safe. In order to have these unblocked a ticket has to be submitted to the admin team.

Image Credit: Symantec

Superb protection for all your devices

Multi-platform threat management

Detailed management console

Relatively slow setup

Symantec is an American company. They have been developing computer security software since 1990.

Symantec Endpoint Protection Cloud is a worthy inclusion, as the winner of the AV-Test ‘Best Protection’ award 2017.

The endpoint protection offered is truly cross-platform. Symantec Endpoint Protection uses a combination of intelligent threat analysis and machine learning to monitor threats on all devices such as Android, PCs and Macs.

Administrators can enforce network access policy control and data protection on the endpoint via built-in device management.

The local client software is fairly spartan. However, users can run a malware scan if they wish but will need to view the main admin console for more detailed information.

Many of these policies are automatically enabled and you can manage these further via the intuitive administration console. Click on any device in the dashboard to view more detailed information about current threat management. The information listed is quite comprehensive and includes information on quarantined items, installed software and operating system type.

The setup process is extremely simple but has received criticism from some users for being very time consuming relative to other cloud-based antivirus solutions.

Image Credit: ESET

Setup is a breeze with ESET’s latest offering

30-day free trial

Ransomware shield

Easy setup

ESET is an IT security company, established in 1992. Its headquarters are in Bratislava, Slovakia. ESET was voted the most successful Slovak company for three years running between 2008-2010. Their clients include Canon, Honda and Greenpeace who have tens of thousands of endpoints between them.

ESET offers protection for both home users and businesses. The ESET Security Management Center manages endpoint products from a ‘single pain of glass’ and can be installed on Windows or Linux.

ESET Endpoint products use machine learning in conjunction with their other layers of defense. The company’s endpoint protection has the ability to detect malware pre-execution, during execution and post-execution. By doing things this way ESET are able to provide extremely high levels of protection for your devices.

The software also includes a ransomware shield, which monitors all applications based on their actions. This is designed to protect and block processes that resemble the behavior of ransomware.

ESET offer a 30-day free trial for both business and home users. In order to get a quote for their Endpoint Protection, you will need to fill in a form to send to their sales team. The Sales team will then call you on the next business day to go over your personal needs and provide a quote.

ESET has received wide praise online due to the easy setup and deployment process, as well as being user friendly.