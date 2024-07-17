This 'no console required' Xbox bundle at Amazon is the perfect Prime Day deal to start cloud streaming games immediately

If you’re on the hunt for ways you can game for less this Prime Day, this may well be the perfect purchase for you. You can currently get a complete Xbox Cloud Streaming Bundle at Amazon for $68.90 (was $109.98), an epic saving that will let you get your game on for much less - and not require a console at all.

Not only is its massive 37% discount a huge saving as Amazon Prime Day deals go, but it also gives you everything you need to start enjoying current-gen games all without the expense of buying a console first. When you consider even the best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals will see you pay at least $449.99, this discount seems even sweeter.

This bundle offers you absolutely everything you need to start streaming Xbox games from the cloud, all for a huge $40 off. Combining both the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and a month’s free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (for new customers), it gives you everything you need to start streaming AAA titles to your TV, from Forza Motorsport to Starfield. And it even comes with an official Xbox Robot White Wireless Controller.

Aside from that massively discounted price, there are three elements that make this such a sweet deal. First of all, the included month’s trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows you to stream hundreds of games wherever you are – many of them added on the day of release. Add in the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and your TV is upgraded to a smart TV with access to the Xbox app, meaning you can stream the latest titles without a console.

And rather than struggle along with a third-party controller, with this offer, you’ll also get an official Xbox Robot White Wireless Controller. It offers remappable buttons in the Xbox app, while its textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case makes it much easier to hold on to. Working across platforms including Xbox, PC, Android, and iOS, it’s a seriously versatile controller – and it’s a real bargain here, given it will cost you at least $39.99 even in the Amazon Prime Day Xbox Robot White Wireless Controller deal.

