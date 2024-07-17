This 'no console required' Xbox bundle at Amazon is the perfect Prime Day deal to start cloud streaming games immediately
Go console-free with this Xbox streaming bundle
If you’re on the hunt for ways you can game for less this Prime Day, this may well be the perfect purchase for you. You can currently get a complete Xbox Cloud Streaming Bundle at Amazon for $68.90 (was $109.98), an epic saving that will let you get your game on for much less - and not require a console at all.
Not only is its massive 37% discount a huge saving as Amazon Prime Day deals go, but it also gives you everything you need to start enjoying current-gen games all without the expense of buying a console first. When you consider even the best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals will see you pay at least $449.99, this discount seems even sweeter.
Today's best Xbox Cloud Streaming Bundle deal
Xbox Cloud Streaming Bundle at Amazon: was $109.98 now $68.90 at Amazon
This bundle offers you absolutely everything you need to start streaming Xbox games from the cloud, all for a huge $40 off. Combining both the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and a month’s free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (for new customers), it gives you everything you need to start streaming AAA titles to your TV, from Forza Motorsport to Starfield. And it even comes with an official Xbox Robot White Wireless Controller.
Aside from that massively discounted price, there are three elements that make this such a sweet deal. First of all, the included month’s trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows you to stream hundreds of games wherever you are – many of them added on the day of release. Add in the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and your TV is upgraded to a smart TV with access to the Xbox app, meaning you can stream the latest titles without a console.
And rather than struggle along with a third-party controller, with this offer, you’ll also get an official Xbox Robot White Wireless Controller. It offers remappable buttons in the Xbox app, while its textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case makes it much easier to hold on to. Working across platforms including Xbox, PC, Android, and iOS, it’s a seriously versatile controller – and it’s a real bargain here, given it will cost you at least $39.99 even in the Amazon Prime Day Xbox Robot White Wireless Controller deal.
Don’t forget there are plenty more great discounts out there on gaming hardware and other platforms like PS5 and Nintendo Switch. So make sure you check out our Amazon Prime Day gaming deals hub for all of the most up-to-the-minute offers.
Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee.