If you're disappointed by the lack of PlayStation Portal deals this Amazon Prime Day, don't miss these huge savings on the Backbone One

I've been pretty disappointed by the lack of many compelling PlayStation Portal deals this Amazon Prime Day and there's a strong chance that you feel the same way if you were shopping for the streaming handheld. Luckily, there are some great deals available on the Backbone One mobile controller that might soften the blow, letting you turn your mobile phone into a handheld games console for less.

First up is the second generation Backbone One PlayStation Edition, which is on sale for just $69.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon. At $30 off, this is matching its lowest-ever price and it's a great PlayStation Portal alternative. It offers the familiar PlayStation control layout, plus full compatibility with the PlayStation Remote Play app for gaming streaming. On top of that, it works well with Xbox Remote Play and a whole range of top mobile games like Zenless Zone Zero, Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

You can also save on the second generation Backbone One, which comes in a classy black colorway. While this version is almost identical, just be aware that it doesn't work with PlayStation Remote Play on iOS devices (though this limitation doesn't apply to Android users). It's on sale for just $69.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon too, which is also matching its lowest-ever price.

The Backbone One is a superb PlayStation Portal alternative, as it comes in substantially cheaper and still offers a good remote play experience via your phone. As second generation models of the controller, you can expect some refinements compared to the original like a modern USB-C connector and an improved D-pad.

Today's best Backbone One deals

Backbone One (PlayStation Edition, 2nd gen): was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal on a top PlayStation Portal alternative. Matching the lowest-ever price for the PlayStation Edition second generation Backbone One, this is your chance to pick up a mobile controller that is fully compatible with PlayStation Remote Play in addition to a wide range of mobile titles for less.

Backbone One (2nd gen): was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

We loved the original Backbone One and its second generation incarnation is even better. With USB-C support, it's readily compatible with iPhone 15 and Android devices. It also boasts an improved d-pad, which is perfect if you like to play retro platformer games. At $30 off, this model is also matching its lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day.

We awarded the original Backbone One controller a flawless five out of fives stars in our 2021 review, which described it as "the very best way" to play mobile games. It feels great in the hands, despite its tiny size, and fits a wide range of devices thanks to its extending back. It also boasts a superb companion app, which gives you an easy way to launch all your favorite games.

This is a strong Amazon Prime Day deal, but it's not the only offer that's caught our attention. For even more savings on all things PlayStation, visit our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals that are still live right now.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK