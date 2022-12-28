Velocity Micro Raptor Z95 Review

The Velocity Micro Raptor Z95 is a high-performing desktop well-suited for those who want the best in terms of components and performance. Its solid build quality and sleek design are also notable, but this does mean it comes at a premium price.

If you're in the market for a top-of-the-line desktop , the Velocity Micro Raptor Z95 is worth considering, loaded with powerful components that deliver impressive performance, making it well-suited for demanding projects and other resource-intensive tasks.

Unboxing

We received the Velocity Micro Raptor Z95 in a large, well-padded box adorned with images of the desktop and a list of its key features. Inside, we found the desktop securely protected in foam, along with the user manual and various cables.

First impressions

Upon removing the Raptor Z95 from its packaging, we were immediately impressed by its sleek and modern design. The desktop has a clean, minimalist look, with a black exterior and a tempered glass panel enabling a view of the internal components. It exudes a sense of quality and attention to detail.

In use

During our testing, the Raptor Z95 proved to be a formidable desktop computer with excellent performance. It delivered smooth and seamless performance in various demanding workflows and was equipped with top-notch components such as a Ryzen 7900X processor and an EVGA RTX 3080 graphics card. The desktop's 1TB NVMe SSD and 2TB HDD provided ample storage space, while the 32GB DDR5 memory allowed seamless multitasking. We ran multiple resource-intensive programs simultaneously without any noticeable slowdown or lag.

Specs Processor: Ryzen 7900X

Graphics Card: EVGA RTX 3080

Memory: 32GB DDR5

Connectivity: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort

Operating System: Windows 11

The Raptor Z95 also impressed us with its connectivity options, which include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a variety of ports such as USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort (DP), making it easy to connect to other devices for online collaboration, virtual meetings, and media enjoyment. The desktop also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, so it's ready to use straight out of the box.

We were particularly impressed with the Raptor Z95's performance when it came to video editing. In our tests, it was able to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease, thanks to its powerful hardware and support for programs like DaVinci Resolve . We were able to edit multiple lines of 4K footage without any lag or slowdown, making the Raptor Z95 an excellent choice for professionals and enthusiasts.

In addition to its impressive connectivity and performance, the Raptor Z95 also boasts a stylish design. It's a well-built machine that looks great on any desk and will impress anyone who sees it. While it may not be the most budget-friendly option, those willing to invest in a high-quality machine will find that the Raptor Z95 is worth the cost, and can handle just about anything you throw at it.

Final verdict

Overall, the Velocity Micro Raptor Z95 is a top-of-the-line desktop with impressive performance and a sleek design.

Its powerful components and fast storage and memory make it well-suited for demanding projects and other resource-intensive tasks, and its connectivity options match, allowing for easy connection to other devices and online collaboration. Its support for programs like DaVinci Resolve make it an excellent choice for professionals and enthusiasts in the video editing field.

However, it is worth noting that the Raptor Z95 comes at a premium price point compared to other desktops on the market. Despite this, those willing to invest in a high-quality machine will find that the Raptor Z95 is worth the cost for its excellent performance and stylish design.