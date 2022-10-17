TechSmith Camtasia 2022 review

The editing side could be too much for some

TechSmith’s Camtasia is one of the best screen recorders we’ve ever reviewed. Setup is easy, recording is flawless, and the editing capabilities are incredibly powerful, setting it apart from the competition. Compatibility across macOS and Windows 1 is just the icing on the cake.

If you’re on the lookout for one of the best screen recorders for your Mac or PC, you’ll find yourself in a crowded market. One candidate, which happens to be cross-platform, is TechSmith’s Camtasia (opens in new tab), and to entice you to give it a try, it comes with a very generous free 60-day trial.

TechSmith Camtasia 2022: Plans & pricing

Premium pricing, premium product

Previously, we’ve taken a look at some apps who offer subscription-based services for around $10 per month, like Screencast-O-Matic Screen Recorder . Or even free screen recorders , albeit with limitations, such as Flashback Express .

But Camtasia costs $300 / £318, with an optional $50 / £53 per year renewal fee to get the next major revision of the software, as well as customer support and access to training videos.

We’d recommend you do download the trial version to at least give it a go, as not only did we find set up to be a breeze, Camtasia also includes a free video editor , a tool lacking in most other competing software we’ve tested.

Plans & pricing: 3/5

TechSmith Camtasia 2022: Setup

Various security clearances need to be given to Camtasia for it to do its work, and the process is checklist-easy (Image credit: TechSmith)

Really simple step-by-step checklist to enable all needed features

Like all other apps of this type, you’ll need to authorise it for recording your screen, webcam, and any audio sources.

Other software can make this process opaque and confusing, but Camtasia presents you with a checklist from which to allow certain permissions. Clicking the appropriate ‘Enable’ button will take you to the proper section in your computer’s systems preferences to do this.

Permitting some features requires a full system restart, but once done, Camtasia is ready to record.

Setup: 5/5

TechSmith Camtasia 2022: Capturing

You’re given four major recording options, with specific alterable parameters for each (Image credit: TechSmith)

So easy to set up your recording parameters

Setting up a recording session is as easy as can be. : You’re presented with a simple welcome screen - offering you access to your most recent recordings and the option to create a new project from scratch, one based on a template, open a project not in the list of recent ones, or start a new recording.

By default, when setting up to record, Camtasia will record your entire Desktop, but there’s a menu where you can select a specific size or region with a green border appearing to show you what’s going to be in the shot, and what won’t be.

You also have the option of changing the frames per second value from 5 to 60 (the default is 30).

If your webcam supports it, you can control its resolution, choose which microphone to record the external audio from, and whether or not to record the system audio.

Once you’re ready, click on the big red ‘Rec’ button. You’ll be given a 3-second countdown, and the controls will disappear, letting you record with no windows or menus getting in the way.

Once done, stop the recording and you’ll be taken to the editing suite.

Capturing: 5/5

TechSmith Camtasia 2022: Editing

Editing is very powerful. Here, you get to choose, apply, and customise a transition between two clips (Image credit: TechSmith)

Many tools that can give a dedicated video editing suite a run for its money

The video editing software is really what sets Camtasia apart from most of its competition. It’s essentially a fully fledged non-linear video editing suite.

To the left is a sidebar giving you access to your recorded media, as well as a library of effects, transitions and animations. to help you professionally edit and composite your project.

The lower part of the interface is devoted to the timeline. This is where you build your project, adding clip after clip on multiple layers. Helpfully, you’ll notice that your webcam footage has been saved separately to the desktop. The same applies to your microphone and system audio (which is why it’s advisable to record with headphones on, otherwise the sound from one will bleed onto the other, making it very hard to separate them).

Altering parameters over time is done with the help of specific and versatile ‘animation’ options (Image credit: TechSmith)

The advantage of all these layers is flexibility. You can move your webcam footage around the timeline, and even remove sections as you see fit. If you click on the webcam clip, you’ll notice that it’s movable on the screen and resizable. Essentially, you have full control over your clips. You can trim them, split them, move them to different layers, apply effects and transitions, etc. All the tools you find in the sidebar can be dragged onto a clip.

Animating your clips via the sidebar isn’t as elegant are working with keyframes, but once you get the gist of it, it becomes quite easy to apply an animation, alter the timing, and change the parameters at the start, end, and during the effect.

Once you’re happy with your project and are ready to share it with others, the Export button can save your work to your local drive or upload directly to services such as YouTube and Google Drive.

This process can be technical, but the default settings will do in a pinch. Bear in mind that the trial version will watermark your output. Once you’ve paid, that encumbrance will no longer apply.

Editing: 4/5

TechSmith Camtasia 2022: Scorecard

Plans & pricing Premium prices 3 Setup Interface makes it simple to setup 5 Capturing Easy to set recording parameters 5 Editing Pro-level video editor included 4

Should I buy?

When you’re done, it’s time to export your work, and Camtasia offers you a few local and online possibilities (Image credit: TechSmith)

Buy it if...

You need a screen recorder that will take care of the complex stuff for you, while you focus on the recording, and also require powerful and versatile editing capabilities, all wrapped in a single package.

Don't buy it if...