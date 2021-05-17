Syspro ERP review

While we love the sheer size, scale and potential of the Syspro ERP, particularly if you’re involved in the manufacturing industry, this is also a package that might seem more than you need if you’re at the smaller end of the spectrum. Nevertheless, it’s more than worth a demo if you’re tempted by its obvious charms.

Syspro has origins that date as far back as the late seventies, so it’s fair to say that this is a company that has grown with the times. The changing needs of the mid-sized enterprise market place are undergoing a process of continual evolution and, today, Syspro has a range of products and services that include enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), point of sale (POS) and providing software as a service (SaaS).

Want to try Syspro? Check out the website here

Syspro also covers the areas of business process modeling, enterprise architecture and workflow management, among other interests. This overview will take a look at the Syspro ERP system, which has been tailor-made for manufacturing industries and suchlike, with all of the tools, features and functions that requires.

Pricing

The Syspro ERP isn’t an off-the-shelf solution in as much as it can be tailored to suit individual business needs. Therefore, Syspro does not publish prices and you’ll need to approach their sales team in order to get specific costings. The benefit of doing this is that you are able to request a demo, get a walkthrough of all the features and functions and make an informed decision on which bits of the Syspro ERP are going to be best for your own business needs.

Features

The Syspro ERP system has been developed from the ground up and is built on a single code base, which should ensure consistent performance that is fully scalable. The benefit is that it’s been developed using the Microsoft .NET platform and this enables it to be integrated with the likes of third-party systems and other products within your business.

The other benefit with the Syspro ERP is that it has been designed as a modular system, which therefore means it can be beefed up or condensed down, depending on your business needs for it at any given time. Crucially, the ERP comes with several different security levels, which are aimed at helping businesses protect their property while also maintaining consistency of operation.

Ease of use

Syspro’s ERP system is certainly powerful and with that comes plenty of features and functions. For businesses this is a real positive in that the system can be tweaked and fine-tuned to suit different spheres, such as manufacturing or retail purposes. However, the options for adapting different views to suit various tasks could prove a little bit daunting for anyone not well-versed in the workings of an ERP.

Producing reports, for example, is a common occurrence for many administrative departments, but the tools for getting this done can often seem a little too complex. Nevertheless, being able to tackle receiving, manufacturing, ordering and accounting processes and procedures within the scope of one package does, ultimately, prove highly useful just as long as you know which feature to use at any given time.

Support

Given the quite complex nature of the Syspro ERP outlined above there’s every possibility that you’ll need to call on the services of support from time to time. If you have an account with Syspro then this comes as part of the package.

That’s probably going to be mighty handy as many of the functions of the Syspro ERP can be tricky to work through if you’re not completely up to speed with the way they tick. However, the Syspro website does also come with a small mountain of supporting information, with documentation, instructional videos and FAQs aplenty.

Final verdict

Syspro ERP offers much for areas of business like the manufacturing industries that need lots of tools at their disposal to cover a gamut of productivity tasks. But while Syspro ERP is certainly powerful and fully scalable too, it is not the easiest to operate. Many users have reported their own stories of the interface, which comes with all of the bells and whistles, while providing a few headaches along the way too.

If Syspro could perhaps refine the experience a little more, to ensure that everyday tasks such as reporting are made that bit easier to implement, there will doubtless be more take-up for the system. Syspro has a long history of being able to adapt, so let’s hope it can continue to do this, particularly in the case of its enterprise resource planning package.