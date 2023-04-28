Monday Projects Review: Pros & Cons, Features, Ratings, Pricing and more

Monday Projects offers many features that make it easy to plan projects and collaborate on them with your team. However, the platform has a steep learning curve before you cam get used to it.

Monday.com (opens in new tab) is a cloud-based business management and collaboration platform (opens in new tab). It markets itself as a “work operating system” that empowers individuals and businesses to manage their workflow.

Monday Projects falls under the broader Monday.com platform. It’s a cloud-based project management tool (opens in new tab) that enables team leaders to centralize and plan their projects and monitor the progress as every stakeholder plays their part.

Monday Projects has extensive integration with other features on the Monday.com platform. It also has an extensive suite of third-party integration that provide extra functionality, e.g., Slack for instant communication.

Monday Projects: Plans and pricing

Monday Projects has no free plan, which puts it at a disadvantage. To use the software, you must pick from one out of four plans; Basic, Standard, Pro, and Enterprise.

The Basic plan costs $12 per user per month. With this plan, you can manage unlimited tasks and projects and monitor them from a single dashboard. You also get access to the iOS and Android mobile apps.

The Standard plan costs $14.5 per user per month. It includes everything in the Basic plan plus extra features like third-party integrations and automation. This plan also lets you monitor the progress in Calendar, Timeline, and Gantt views, compared to the Basic plan which only supports the Kanban view.

The Pro plan costs $25 per user per month. This gives you access to everything in the Standard plan plus extra features such as team resource allocation, private boards & work docs, and the ability to set and view dependencies for work projects.

The Enterprise plan has no standard pricing, so you’ll need to contact Monday.com’s sales team for a quote. The unique feature of this plan is that it is very customizable. You can deploy large-scale integrations and automation. You also get advanced reporting and analytics that are not available on the other plans. Likewise, you can control who can access what data at every organizational level.

Note that the typical plans support a maximum of 40 users under a single organization. Anything above that number, you’ll need to get in touch with Monday.com’s sales team to negotiate a deal.

There’s no free plan for Monday Projects, but you can take advantage of the 14-day free trial period to test the platform’s features before making your final purchase decision. You don’t need to provide credit card details to sign up for this free trial, unlike with many other platforms.

Payment is available via all major credit cards like Mastercard, Visa, and Discover.

Monday Projects: Features

Project dashboards

As a manager, after creating tasks and assigning them to people working under you, tracking their progress is very important. The good thing is that Monday.com lets you do that with interactive dashboards. These visually-appealing dashboards make it easy for task assignees to report on their progress and for managers to provide feedback where needed.

The insights you get from the dashboards will enable you to spot project bottlenecks and take quick action before they cause a problem.

Gantt Chart

A Gantt chart is a unique type of project management chart where horizontal lines indicate the amount of work done in certain time periods. It was named after Henry Gantt, a 19th-Century American mechanical engineer.

Monday Projects enable you to create Gantt charts in a few steps. It uses a drag-and-drop interface, so just need to drag and drop modules into their desired positions. Hovering your mouse over any task will show you its progress status.

You can also create dependencies for tasks on the Gantt chart, which means that a specific task can not start until a preceding task is completed.

Gantt charts make it easier to delegate resources for a project and monitor its progress.

Workload view

Monday Projects offers a widget called Workload view, which is very useful for resource management. This widget shows all your team members and the work you've assigned to them; it lets you balance the workload and avoid allocating too much work to one person.

Integrations

No platform can give you all the features you want, so you may need third-party integration to provide extra functionality. For example, you can link Monday Projects with Zoom for audio and video conferencing, Box for file management and storage, and Salesforce for customer relationship management.

Monday Projects: Interface and use

You can access Monday Projects either via a web browser or by downloading the app on your iOS or Android device. A mobile app enables you to work and manage projects on the go, especially during times when it’s inconvenient to work with a PC.

But, the Monday.com interface can be confusing to a new user. It’ll take some time to get used to the platform and there’s a steep learning curve if you want to utilize most of its features.

Monday Projects: Support

Monday.com offers direct support via email and telephone, and the support team is available 24/7. You can also access the Help Center to explore articles and user guides concerning all aspects of the platform. Likewise, there’s a tutorial video library that’ll help you get familiar with Monday Projects.

Monday Projects: The competition

Wrike (opens in new tab) and Asana (opens in new tab) are two major competitors to Monday Projects. These platforms are easier to use compared to Monday.com. They also have free plans, unlike Monday Projects which only provides a free trial.

Monday Projects: Final Verdict

Monday Projects is an ideal tool for managing projects in professionals settings. It makes it easy to set tasks, assign them, and keep track of their progress. The drawbacks are the steep learning curve and being relatively expensive.

