Holded Accounting review

Used as part of the Holded ERP package this accounting solution is intuitive and boasts a bumper set of practical features.

Holded Holded deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information

Holded Accounting is but one part of a bigger portfolio of cloud-based software products from this Barcelona-based company. It offers invoicing, CRM, inventory management and HR management software plus project management tools. Aimed primarily at SMEs, this smart business management package therefore makes an ideal enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that can amalgamate lots of business tasks into one core workflow.

Want to try Holded? Check out the website here

Central to the theme is Holded Accounting, which we’re focusing on here as it has many great features and functions that will appeal to small businesses looking for the best bookkeeping solution.

Holded's ERP packages come in a variety of incarnations with something for all (Image credit: Holded)

Pricing

Holded has done a great job with its pricing options, with packages that suit all kinds of user, although there doesn’t currently appear to be prices available for the US. Initially it’s possible to try out what’s on offer via a free 14-day trial, which doesn’t require a credit card and therefore makes good sense if you’re looking to learn more.

From there it’s on to the packages, with options for both companies and freelancers. The company packages start with Basic, at £29 per month, then Standard for £59 per month, the most popular option of Advanced, for £99 per month and rounds it out with a Premium edition for £199 per month.

You’ll save 20% on those fees if you pay annually, which equates to £25, £49, £79 and £159 for the respective packages. Freelancers get to keep things nice and simple with a free edition, or a Plus edition that offers more muscle for just £12 per month, which goes down to £9 if you go for the annual payment option.

The Holded Accounting interface is simple but effective (Image credit: Holded)

Features

If you’re looking at a one-stop ERP solution then Holded can help you with that as it offers invoicing, CRM, HR, project and inventory management as part of the package. Central to what you’re going to be doing is the accounting area of the bundle.

This lets you keep tabs on all of your company’s account transactions via a Logbook feature, comes with bank reconciliation that allows you to synchronize all of your bank account statements and enables real-time monitoring of profits and losses.

Another bonus with Holded is that it integrates nicely with other applications, including Amazon, Shopify, Prestashop, Woocommerce, Paypal, Stripe, PayFit, Dropbox, Zapier, A3 Wolters Kluer, Sendgrid, Mailjet, Mailgun and Google Drive.

Holded Accounting makes it easy to connect and sync with your business bank accounts (Image credit: Holded)

Performance

With Holded being a complete cloud-based ERP solution it goes without saying that performance from the various applications within the package should be solid. While one or two users have expressed some issues with bugs, which is hardly a revelation when it comes to evolving software bundles, Holded generally seems to get high praise for its robust operating properties.

It's also possible to get a real-time overview of profit and loss figures (Image credit: Holded)

Ease of use

Praise should go to Holded for producing a website that gets you off on the right foot before you’ve even started using the cloud-based software. It’s really refreshing to be able to see exactly what you’re getting, what it can integrate with and how much it’ll all cost without being bombarded with unwanted jargon.

That theme continues once you start exploring the individual Holded products, with a great attention to detail, which makes this ERP package an obvious solution for SMEs. In fact, getting started is really easy. All you need to do is create an account, enter your data and start managing your business.

Holded Accounting makes up just one part of the ERP solution (Image credit: Holded)

Support

The great thing about Holded is that it’s really easy to master. Naturally though you might want support from time to time and the first port of call should be the Holded Academy. This is, in essence, a support hub and knowledge base that contains a wealth of information relating to the Holded experience.

The Holded Academy makes a great place to start if you have questions (Image credit: Holded)

Inside here are some excellent instructional articles that help you navigate core features of the package. If you’re an account holder there is also the option to get in touch with a member of the support team, via the usual channels such as email and messaging.

Final verdict

Holded Accounting, and the other applications that come together to form this complete ERP solution leaves a really positive impressive. This promising company has managed to develop an intuitive suite of products, which can be used and mastered by pretty much anybody. It’s got a great look and feel, backed up by plenty of features designed to speed up workflow and make light of tedious and often-repeated chores.

On top of that it’s also quick and easy to integrate it with other apps that your business might use. Meanwhile, the pricing and package options are varied enough to make it viable for all kinds of SMEs and Holded is also to be commended for developing an edition that is tailored for the needs of freelancers. While it’s got plenty of competition, from dedicated accounting, invoicing and indeed other complete ERP solutions, Holded is decidedly promising.

For similar software options in this marketplace then check out the likes of Sage Business Cloud Accounting, QuickBooks, Xero, FreshBooks, Freeagent, GoSimpleTax, TaxCalc, Nomisma, ABC Self-Assessment, Crunch or Zoho Books.