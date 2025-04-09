Why diverse teams are the future of the Tech industry

The tech industry is driving civilization forward at a breathtaking pace. In the past 50 years, humanity has witnessed an extraordinary leap in technological evolution, from the early days of personal computing and the internet to the rise of artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotechnology, breakthroughs that have reshaped medicine and daily life

Alongside these advances, society has made significant strides in gender and racial equality, fostering more inclusive workplaces, legal protections and shifting cultural attitudes that empower diverse voices.

Yet, for all these laudable advancements, the IT sector continues to struggle with an age-old issue: gender disparity. Despite ongoing conversations around diversity, women remain underrepresented, particularly in leadership roles.

According to the World Economic Forum's 2024 Global Gender Gap Report, women make up only 25% of the workforce in the technology sector, with a mere 10% occupying senior positions. The gap is not just a moral issue, it’s a business problem and a significant one at that.

The need for gender diversity in tech goes beyond equality, it directly impacts innovation, problem-solving and financial performance. Research has repeatedly shown that companies with diverse teams outperform their homogenous counterparts. To bridge this gap, organizations must actively work to dismantle the barriers preventing women from advancing in the industry.

Maria Losyukova Social Links Navigation Head of ESG & Sustainability at global cybersecurity company, Kaspersky.

Innovation and creativity flourish in diverse teams

One of the most compelling reasons for increasing gender diversity in tech is its impact on innovation. A 2023 study by McKinsey found that companies with high representation of women and ethnic minorities in leadership positions had 39% higher financial performance. Furthermore, companies in the top quartile for gender diversity are 21% more likely to experience above-average profitability.

When teams include people from different backgrounds, perspectives collide in ways that lead to fresh ideas. Women in tech bring unique insights shaped by their experiences, which can lead to innovations that better serve diverse markets. The inclusion of varied viewpoints encourages out-of-the-box thinking, which is essential in an industry that thrives on cutting-edge advancements.

In addition to these internal advantages, external investors and other stakeholders are also increasingly considering diversity as a marker of a company’s long-term success. Organizations that actively cultivate diverse leadership teams are perceived as more forward-thinking and adaptable, which strengthens their position in the market.

Better decision-making and problem-solving

Diverse teams don’t just come up with better ideas, they also make better decisions. A white paper by Cloverpop has found that inclusive teams actually make better business decisions up to 87% of the time, and they make those decisions twice as fast within half as many meetings. Cognitive diversity, differences in perspective and problem-solving approaches enable teams to assess situations from multiple angles, ultimately leading to more informed and effective decision-making.

In tech, where rapid decision-making is required, the ability to analyze situations through different lenses can be a game-changer. A more diverse team is better equipped to anticipate risks, troubleshoot problems and develop solutions that take multiple user experiences into account. The more perspectives available in a room, the greater the chance of catching flaws before they become costly mistakes.

A stronger connection to a broader market

Gender diversity in tech isn’t just beneficial internally, it also translates to a competitive edge in the marketplace. A diverse workforce allows companies to better understand and connect with a wide range of customers. According to a study by McKinsey, organizations with more diverse teams are better positioned to meet the needs of diverse customer bases, which can translate to improved market share and revenue growth.

Women make up nearly half of global consumers, yet when tech teams are male-dominated, products and services often fail to address the needs of female users effectively. The rise of female-driven innovation, such as wearable tech designed for women’s health, illustrates how a gender-balanced workforce leads to products that are more inclusive and marketable. Companies that prioritize diversity are more likely to design solutions that resonate with a broader customer demographic, giving them an undeniable business advantage.

Higher employee satisfaction and retention

A study by Glassdoor found a workplace that values diversity fosters an environment of inclusion and belonging, leading to higher employee satisfaction and retention. When employees feel valued and represented, they are more likely to stay with their employer long-term. In tech, where talent retention is a significant challenge, this is a crucial factor. Women in particular often cite workplace culture and lack of advancement opportunities as key reasons for leaving the industry. Companies that actively support career progression for women, through mentorship programs, flexible work policies and equitable pay, see higher levels of engagement and loyalty across the workforce.

A boost to company reputation and brand perception

Diversity isn’t just good for business, it’s also good for branding. Organizations that foster an inclusive culture enjoy stronger reputations and greater appeal to top talent. Research from Catalyst found that companies with inclusive business cultures are 57.8% more likely to enhance their reputations.

In the tech industry, which faces a continuous battle for skilled workers, reputation matters. Companies known for prioritizing diversity attract top-tier talent from a wider pool, giving them a competitive advantage. Additionally, today’s consumers and clients are increasingly aligning with brands that uphold values of inclusivity and social responsibility. By committing to gender diversity, tech companies position themselves as progressive industry leaders.

Kaspersky’s commitment to bridging the gender gap

Acknowledging the importance of gender diversity, Kaspersky has been working to raise awareness and drive an industry-wide change through educational projects. To coincide with International Women’s Day in March 2025, the company launched “Confronting IT’s Career Barriers,” an interactive test designed to explore gender and work-life balance barriers in IT. This initiative invited professionals to navigate common workplace challenges, gaining insight into the real impact of these barriers and discovering strategies for overcoming them.

By highlighting these obstacles, Kaspersky aims to spark conversations and inspire meaningful change within the industry. The test also showcases the company’s own diversity and inclusion initiatives, including equal pay policies, mentorship programs and flexible work arrangements designed to support career progression for women in tech.

Beyond this initiative, Kaspersky continues to champion gender diversity through projects such as the Empower Women platform, which shares stories of female professionals excelling in the cybersecurity sector. The company is committed to fostering an inclusive work environment where talent is recognized and rewarded, regardless of gender.

The road to gender equality in tech is long, but it is a journey worth taking. Companies that embrace diversity will not only drive innovation and profitability, but also help shape a more inclusive and equitable future for the entire industry. By supporting initiatives like Kaspersky’s, organizations can take a crucial step toward creating workplaces where everyone, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to thrive.

