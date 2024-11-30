Western Digital introduces the world’s highest capacity ePMR HDDs, 32TB UltraSMR and 26TB ePMR CMR HDD

Western Digital unveils new HDD storage options for businesses

32TB UltraSMR and 26TB ePMR CMR are the world's highest capacity ePMR HDDs

Built for scalability, efficiency, and long lasting with 5 year warranty

Western Digital has unveiled new advancements in hard drive technology which it says align with the burgeoning needs of AI and data-intensive applications.

The company has recently launched the new 32TB UltraSMR HDD and 26TB ePMR CMR HDD.

These new hard drives, equipped with innovative features like OptiNAND and ArmorCache offer scalable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for hyperscalers, cloud service providers (CSPs), and enterprises.

Cutting-edge 11-disk design for maximum efficiency

The 32TB Ultrastar DC HC690 SMR HDD is the industry’s highest-capacity HDD to date, using cutting-edge UltraSMR technology to support deep content storage at scale. On the other hand, the 26TB Ultrastar DC HC590 CMR HDD offers a drop-in replacement for enterprises looking to grow their data capacity without compromising on performance or reliability.

The 32TB UltraSMR HDD offers up to 257 MiB/s sequential performance and using just 5.5W of power while idle making it ideal for "warm" and "cold" data storage tiers, helping businesses optimize their energy consumption while scaling their storage needs. Meanwhile, the 26TB CMR HDD features a sustained transfer rate of up to 288 MiB/s and consumes just 5.6W in idle mode, making it a reliable option for mission-critical environments.

Their 11-disk design is the first of its kind to be commercially available and increases the storage capacity without increasing the physical size of the drives, making them highly efficient for modern data centers.

Western Digital integrates the new HDDs into the Ultrastar Data60 and Data102 hybrid storage platforms which can accommodate up to 102 drives, offering up to 3.26 petabytes of raw capacity. The company also uses IsoVibe and ArcticFlow to reduce vibration and optimize cooling.

The 26TB WD Gold SATA HDDs offer a decent balance for system integrators and resellers. Drawing from the Ultrastar HDD platform, these drives are tailored for small and medium businesses who require reliable, high-performance storage, and feature up to 2.5 million hours mean time between failure (MTBF) and a five-year warranty.

“Our CMR and UltraSMR technology isn't just breaking records—it’s giving customers the efficiency and TCO benefits they’ve been asking for, and we’re not done yet,” said Ravi Pendekanti, SVP of Product Management, HDD Business Unit, Western Digital.

“By delivering the industry’s highest ePMR capacities available today, we are ensuring that our customers have the storage efficiency, scalability, reliability and unmatched value they need to stay ahead."