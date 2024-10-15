DE-CIX expands to Portugal's SINES DC

Internet Exchange (IX) operator DE-CIX is bringing its services to Europe’s largest data center, SINES DC. The Portuguese campus will host a DE-CIX Point of Presence (PoP), and the carrier-neutral facility developed by Start Campus will help DE-CIX on its path to further growth in the country and Europe.

DE-CIX plans to upgrade its own infrastructure in the region, enhance local projects around digitization, and bring better cloud connectivity and connections to Portugal-based businesses, as well as high-performance interconnection and cloud connectivity to businesses in Portugal. Adding SINES DC to DE-CIX’s bases makes the company better at handling client needs in more places and generally makes for a better-performing service that is less prone to instability.

Connecting Globally

Sines has quickly expanded in recent years and now claims to be a hub for global digital connectivity. Between the SINES DC datacenter, the Ellalink subsea cable landing station, and various terrestrial networks, Sines does serve as a convenient and relatively powerful exchange point for data traffic across the Atlantic and other regions.

Sines is already planning to add more subsea cables that will up the direct connections to North America, Southern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. When they are in place, SInes will have a strong claim to be one of, if not the premier, gateway for digital traffic.

“We are excited to announce that DE-CIX is now ready for service at the SINES DC,” DE-CIX Regional Director for Southern Europe Theresa Bobis said. “Sines is poised to become a crucial hub for multiple subsea systems interconnecting and serving Southern Europe, with enhanced reach to Africa and other European markets, including North and South America. Expanding our Southern European footprint to Sines enhances connectivity for Portugal and beyond.”

The SINES DC, is already Europe’s largest data center campus under development. It has 1.2 GW of secured grid capacity and uses ocean water to achieve a extraordinarily high power without draining water resources for cooling. Sines claims it has set the benchmarks for sustainable data center operations. Once DE-CIX’s services at SINES DC are integrated, clients will have access to carriers, internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks from around the world with significantly reliable and high-performance connectivity.

It's all part of Portugal's efforts to become a digital hub for all kinds of data-intensive companies. DE-CIX has been active in the Portuguese market for half a decade and is now the largest Internet Exchange in Portugal. That's on top of its presence in over 55 locations across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides interconnection services to thousands of network operators, ISPs, and enterprise networks in more than 600 cities worldwide, enabling the seamless flow of data across borders. DE-CIX’s largest exchange, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is one of the busiest IXs globally, handling nearly 40 exabytes of data annually and connecting close to 1,100 networks.

"Welcoming DE-CIX to our SINES DC is a significant milestone and testimony of the growing importance of Sines as a connectivity hub. It highlights that the center of gravity of data is moving further south in Europe," Start Campus CEO Robert Dunn said. "Now customers will be able to have access to the world's leading neutral Internet Exchange operator and largest interconnection ecosystem at our premises, ensuring local traffic remains local and global data is routed more efficiently. This partnership exemplifies our mission of fostering a high density, robust digital ecosystem both within and around our data center."