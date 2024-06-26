AI domain marketplace BrandPa acquired by HostPapa
Web hosting and cloud service provider, HostPapa, has acquired premium AI domain marketplace business BrandPa.
The deal means BrandPa's domain sellers will get better opportunities to showcase their premium domains to HostPapa's existing web hosting customers and have more payment options and an increased level of support.
The exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but it appears both brands will be sharing expertise to improve the user experience and offerings for their respective employees and customer base.
"Adding Brandpa and its powerful AI technology to the HostPapa portfolio of products and services reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses and entrepreneurs worldwide," said Jamie Opalchuk, CEO of HostPapa. "This will enable businesses of all sizes to establish a compelling and recognizable brand online with unprecedented ease."
HostPapa is a Canadian web hosting and cloud service provider focused on providing an array of enterprise-grade solutions for all business owners that are traditionally out of reach of smaller businesses.
The company hopes its new tools will give HostPapa customers the opportunity to use AI-enhanced marketing tools and 3D brand images to help businesses grow their identity online and also improve SEO for landing pages.
BrandPa grew out of a digital marketing agency that frequently had to invent new domain names for their clients. BrandPa say, "Through a lot of hard work, we got good at this. We tried leafing through dictionaries and mixing words. We tried deconstructing what makes a word ‘work’. We started developing tools that would allow us to invent more original names faster.Eventually we realised how others could benefit from what we had learned. So we started Brandpa to help take the hassle out of inventing new names."
According to the Global Domain Names Strategic Market Report, 431.8 million domain names were registered in 2022, and the market is forecast to grow by 6.7% in 2026 to 557.7 million. This is due to a growing number of startups and businesses taking on new projects that require a strong online identity.
