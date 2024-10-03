How to get the best price on your website builder

Using one of the best website builders makes creating a website quick and easy, but the luxury of convenience doesn't always come cheap. Of course, there is a huge range when it comes to website builder pricing, from super-limited free website builders through to complex, pricier website builders for agencies.

Regardless of which option is best for you, savvy customers are always looking for ways to get a great deal on their subscriptions. This is where we are here to help.

Our team of experts has spent thousands of hours testing hundreds of the best website builders on the market. From understanding your specific needs to leveraging discounts, memberships, and promo codes, in this guide, we have outlined our tried and tested tips to make sure you are getting the most bang for your buck.

Choosing a website builder and plan

Paying a premium for a website builder subscription that is bloated with tools and features you will never use is the best way to waste money. So, before finding the best price for a website builder, it’s important that you’re crystal clear on what you need and are going to use.

Start by defining the primary goal of your website, whether it's for showcasing a portfolio, launching an eCommerce store, or creating a blog. Knowing your goal will help you pick the best website builder and find the best plan to meet your needs. Also, consider your website building abilities and knowledge. If you are a total beginner, using one of the best AI website builders like Wix, GoDaddy, or Squarespace can make life much easier.

Plus, think about the level of customization you need, as some builders like Webflow offer more control over design and functionality than others. Review the templates to see if pre-made designs meet your needs or if you need to create a custom design from scratch for your brand’s aesthetic. Last but not least, scalability is another key factor. Make sure the platform can grow with your business, accommodating future needs such as increased traffic, additional pages, or advanced eCommerce features.

Using promo codes

Promo codes are one of the best ways to save on your website builder subscription. Many of the top website builders, such as Squarespace and Wix, regularly offer promotional discounts that can be applied during checkout to reduce costs.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Typically website builder platforms will have some promo codes available throughout the year if you know where to look. For example, we list all of the best Squarespace promo codes on one page to make it easy to find the best deals that are applicable to you.

(Image credit: Future)

You can sometimes get even better deals if you wait for special events such as Black Friday. During these events, some website builder platforms can offer upwards of a 50% discount on subscriptions. Waiting for a deal can be worthwhile if you’re not in a rush to build a website, although there is no guarantee that you will be able to find something from your platform of choice.

Signing up for a newsletter from your chosen website builder can also unlock a discount (usually around 10%) and help you be the first to know about upcoming discount events.

One thing to be aware of with promo codes is that they typically only apply for the first period you sign up for. Say for example you find a 20% discount code for a website builder that costs you $200/year on an annual plan, that would save you $40 in the first year, but then cost you the normal $200 for the second year and beyond. So, make sure you check the T&Cs for any code you use and what that will mean when your subscription comes up for renewal.

Signing up for an annual plan

Typically, opting for an annual plan can save you around 10% and 40% in a year. That’s because monthly plans, while flexible, are usually more expensive.

Paying annually also simplifies budgeting with a single yearly payment and often includes added perks like free domain registration or premium templates.

For example, with an annual subscription, GoDaddy’s Ecommerce plan drops down from $26.99/month to just $16.99/month. Similarly, Webflow’s CMS plan for blogs and content-driven sites comes at $23/month instead of $29/month on an annual buy. So, keep an eye on how much you can save by opting for a long-term plan.

Offers for students

Since many students are looking to build portfolios, blogs, or other types of websites while managing costs, a few website builders offer special discounts for such users.

These offers typically require student verification through platforms like Student Beans. For example, Squarespace and Wix both offer 50% off their annual plans. While Squarespace’s discount is retroactive, the offer isn't available to alumni, faculty members, staff, high or elementary school students.

On the other hand, website builders like Webflow even give you access to a free CMS plan. Plus, Webflow lets teachers get access to a free workspace account to teach Webflow in their classroom. Meanwhile, students looking for a free website builder can also check out IM Creator to build a free premium site with no ads, unlimited bandwidth and storage, chat support, and access to all themes.

Membership and partner programs

Membership and Partner Programs often include discounts on subscriptions, extended trial periods, and exclusive deals on additional services. By joining, you can also access priority support, which saves time and reduces the need for paid technical assistance.

For instance, Squarespace Circle members get a 20% discount on the first annual payment if they’re building a website or opting for an Acuity Scheduling subscription. For agencies, GoDaddy Pro has discounts on premium add-ons for up to 100 sites, making it cost-effective and simple to manage multiple websites.

Considering additional cost

Domains

Some website builders include domain registration as part of their plans, while others charge extra for this service. So, check whether your chosen builder includes a domain in its pricing or if you’ll need to purchase one separately, which can add to your overall cost. For example, Squarespace includes a free domain for the first year when you sign up for an annual plan, but you don’t get that as a part of their monthly plan.

Transaction fees

Ecommerce stores need to be aware of transaction fees. What can seem like a small percentage can add up to large sums for businesses selling high price or high volume items.

For example, Shopify charges anywhere between 0.5% and 2% per transaction if you use a payment gateway other than Shopify Payments. Additionally, lower-tier plans of website builders usually have higher transaction fees, meaning a more expensive plan with lower fees could actually save you money in the long run, especially if your sales volume is high.

Integrations

When considering plug-ins, integrations, and add-ons, it’s crucial to keep an eye on your budget, especially if your chosen plan lacks the functionalities you require. That’s why it’s wise to look for website builders that offer strong integration capabilities.

For instance, with eligible billing plans, Squarespace offers a free year of the Google Workspace Starter plan with access to tools like Google Calendar and Google Drive at no extra cost. This integration simplifies management by letting you handle tasks like adding users, renaming accounts, and reviewing invoices directly through the Squarespace dashboard, streamlining your workflow.

Getting the best price on your website builder subscription: Summary

Getting the best price on a website builder is all about careful planning and taking advantage of available discounts and offers. By choosing the right plan based on your needs, opting for annual billing, utilizing student discounts, and exploring membership benefits, you can significantly reduce your costs.

Of course, not everyone can benefit from all of these ways to reduce subscription costs. Use this guide to find the best options available to you and ensure you are getting the best deal possible.