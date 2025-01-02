Vodafone sells Italian business for €8 billion

Vodafone Italy snapped up by Swisscom in €8 billion deal

Move means Vodafone no longer operates networks in Italy or Spain

Vodafone says it is focused on growth in the UK ahead of Three merger

Vodafone has confirmed the completion of the sale of its Italian business (Vodafone Italy) to Swisscom AG in a deal with €8 billion ($8.3 billion).

Switzerland’s Swisscom, primarily operating in its home country through its self-named network and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) such as Coop Mobile, already has some market share in Italy with its Fastweb brand, which it partly acquired in 2007 (€3 billion for 82%) before fully acquiring in 2010.

As part of the deal, Vodafone has agreed to continue providing certain services in Italy for up to five years post-completion.

Vodafone sells off Italian subsidiary to Swiss giant

The company confirmed that the proceeds of its sale would go toward reducing the Group’s net debt.

Walter Renna, CEO of Swisscom’s Fastbweb, will head the new Fastweb + Vodafone brand.

The sale of its Vodafone Italy follows the sale of its Spanish business in late 2023 – the Zegona Communications deal was worth €4.1 billion in cash.

At the time, company CEO Margherita Della Valle said the sale would “enable [Vodafone] to focus [its] resources in markets with sustainable structures and sufficient local scale.”

Vodafone has also had a busy few months in the UK, following CMA approval of its merger with Three at the beginning of December 2024. The deal, set to benefit “tens of millions of consumers and businesses,” will see the two former network giants invest £11 billion ($13.7 billion) into the UK’s 5G infrastructure.

Margherita Della Valle commented: “Today’s approval releases the handbrake on the UK’s telecoms industry, and the increased investment will power the UK to the forefront of European telecommunications.”

Speaking about the sale of Vodafone’s Italian business, Swisscom CEO Christoph Aeschlimann said: “The improved positioning in Italy will create long-term value for all stakeholders – thanks to growing cashflows and dividends in the future.”