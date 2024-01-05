Upgrade your cyber protection with Acronis Cyber Protect home office

Safeguard your digital assets with the cutting-edge cybersecurity and data protection solution, Acronis Cyber Protect. Cyber threats like malware, ransomware, and data breaches are ever-present risks that can jeopardize sensitive information, financial data, and personal privacy. Start the year right by investing in your digital security and you can do this with this deal.

Save up to 50% on Acronis Cyber Protect Acronis offers all-in-one protection, combining anti-malware, antivirus, and backup solutions. It is your one-stop-shop for safeguarding valuable data and fortify you cyber defences. Offer ends 9 January.

Why Acronis Cyber Protect?

All-in-One Protection: Acronis Cyber Protect integrates multiple essential security components like anti-malware, antivirus, endpoint management, and backup solutions into a single, comprehensive platform.

Flexible Pricing: You can choose the best option suited for your needs from various pricing tiers. The 'Standard' version starts from $85 while the 'Advanced', and 'Backup Advanced' start from $129 and $109 respectively. However, during this ongoing promotion, you can save up to 50% on a new license. The sale is live until 9 January, making it an opportune time to upgrade your digital defences without breaking the bank.

Cloud-Based Management: Opt for the Cyber Protect Cloud, and benefit from Acronis' own data centres for managing your devices. With options for 'per workload' or 'volume of data' pricing models, you can tailor your protection to suit your specific needs while optimizing costs.

Easy Setup and Usage: The user-friendly interface and hassle-free setup ensure a smooth deployment process across various devices including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. While Linux support is limited, the platform's efficiency in deployment and registration is good.

Performance and Security: Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud excels in real-time threat detection, backups to the cloud, and additional security features available through 'Advanced Packs'. It actively safeguards against malware, ransomware, and cryptojacking, while also providing a clear interface for managing and monitoring your protected devices.