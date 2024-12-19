Transform your videos with CyberLink PowerDirector 365 — now at 25% off

If your creative video projects are begging for some boost, for a limited amount of time, you can score a super deal on one of the best professional video editing tools out there. We’re talking about CyberLink’s top-tier PowerDirector 365, which is currently available at a massive discount.

Grab 25% off on CyberLink PowerDirector 365 As it happens, CyberLink is slashing 25% off the annual subscription for PowerDirector 365, giving you access to studio-quality AI-reinforced editing tools that range from Hollywood-style visual effects to superior enhancement options for all your videos. On top of that, you get AI-powered audio editing features and extras to match, such as screen recording, live streaming, and GPU optimization. All these professional-grade capabilities and more can be yours for just $54.99 a year or a mere $4.58 per month. The deal runs until 25 December 2024.

Why choose PowerDirector 365?

In the ocean of similar software solutions out there, PowerDirector 365 stands out for its robust video editing tools, minus the steep learning curve. So whether you’re creating fun home videos, social media content, or full-blown cinematic films, you’ll get all you might possibly need.

Its exceptional features include dynamic editing, AI-powered tools, a massive library of effects, royalty-free media, and templates, 360-degree video editing, as well as green screen mastery. And you don’t even have to be an expert to use it, as PowerDirector 365 adapts to your skill level.

Moreover, PowerDirector 365 won’t burn a hole in your wallet (especially with its current discount), adds new features, effects, and templates on a monthly basis, and is compatible with all your favorite devices.

To get your hands on this deal, you only need to visit the offer page, subscribe to the PowerDirector 365 Annual Plan, download the software, and you’ll be ready to transform your footage into stunning videos.