This new portable USB4 drive may resemble a sleek, silver heatsink, but it packs a punch when it comes to performance, all at an affordable price

Other World Computing (OWC) has unveiled the Express 1M2 portable USB4 NVMe SSD, its first venture into the world of USB4 drives.

The Express 1M2 is designed with a focus on performance, delivering real-world speeds of up to 3151MB/s (when used with most Macs and PCs from 2020 onwards) and supporting USB4, USB 3.2, USB 2, as well as Thunderbolt 3 and 4 devices.

USB4 technology is seen as a game-changer in speed and connectivity, offering compatibility with both current and future USB4-equipped Macs and PCs and allowing users to connect a wide range of devices while ensuring swift data transfer.

Reliability and high performance

The enclosure offers users the flexibility to use OWC's own high-performance Aura SSDs or add their own 2230, 2242, or 2280-sized NVMe M.2 SSD. A screwdriver is even provided for assembly purposes.

The compact design, comparable in size to a mobile phone, incorporates a solid, aircraft grade aluminum heat sink that offers rugged protection while effectively dissipating heat, guaranteeing consistent maximum performance without throttling.

The Express 1M2 is designed to work cross-platform with Macs and PCs, utilizing OWC's own MacDrive software.

The target market for this product is intentionally broad, with OWC suggesting that it will appeal to professional photographers and videographers, tech-savvy consumers, and performance enthusiasts.

"The Express 1M2 is designed to keep the drive cool and performance high, continuing OWC's tradition of building products right versus targeting a low-priced, disposable commodity level," said Larry O'Connor, founder and CEO of OWC. "Our customer's data reliability is our #1 priority and the Express 1M2 is the ideal choice for those seeking long-term reliability and high performance."

Pricing for the Express 1M2 starts at $119.99 for the external storage enclosure without an SSD. Users can also choose 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB Aura SSD models, with prices for those starting at $219.99. The top-tier 8TB model will set you back $1,299.99.

You can check compatibility with your PC and Mac, and buy the drive here.