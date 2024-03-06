This new Logitech webcam comes packed with features to finally help you look your best on a work call

Logitech has unveiled what it says is its most advanced business webcam yet in a bid to tackle some of the most crucial aspects of working from home.

The company says its MX Brio 705 for Business is a "revolutionary" high-end webcam that enterprise users can enjoy Ultra HD 4K video for their meetings and video presentations.

The latest addition to Logitech's MX series of products, which also includes mice and keyboards, the MX Brio 705 for Business is compatible with all the leading video conferencing platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet.

Logitech MX Brio 705 for Business

(Image credit: Logitech)

Along with offering Ultra HD 4K resolution, the new release also features 70% larger pixels than Logitech's previous flagship webcam, allowing for an ultra-sharp image, which can be given even more detail via AI enhancement technology including automatic light correction and even facial image improvements.

Logitech says its new release offers two times better face visibility and much finer image details in difficult lighting conditions compared to its previous build, again helping to offer a much better video call experience. There's also the company's RightSight autoframing feature, which is able to center on a speaker even if they move around a space, with two beamforming mics to reduce background noise so you can be heard clearly.

The MX Brio 705 for Business also offers users a range of customization options, allowing them to manually tweak a variety of settings such as exposure, vibrance and tiny to make sure they look their best. There's even a specially-designed Show Mode for collaborating on sketches or other real-world physical objects during a call, and a built-in privacy shutter to keep your private view protected.

“We know that MX users collaborate and communicate from many different environments, and need a versatile webcam offering the best video and sound quality,” said Anatoliy Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business at Logitech. “MX Brio is our highest quality webcam, featuring customization and the ability to show themselves or their work in the best possible way.”

The MX Brio 705 will be available in a single graphite color scheme for the time being, and can be ordered now for $199.99 - with other markets hopefully set to follow soon.