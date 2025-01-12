This docking station can drive up to 100 million pixels across three 8K monitors, and even M4 macs can benefit from it

Plugable's UD-7400PD can handle five 4K monitors and up to 100 million pixels

The docking station has 11 ports, including a 2.5 Gigabit port

Can push up to 140W, enough to power a MacBook Pro

Plugable chose CES 2025 to unveil the launch of its latest docking station with some powerful capabilities - and it might just be a gamechanger.

The Plugable USB-C 5-Display Docking Station (UD-7400PD) can, you guessed it, support up to five monitors.

The firm itself has touted a range of variations here, including the use of up to three 8K monitors alongside an additional two 4K screens. Alternatively, users could opt for a single 8K and four 4K monitors or just a full house of 4K devices - either way, it makes for an appealing setup for your IT professional or casual user alike and is a powerful bit of kit capable of driving up to 100 million pixels.

What you need to know about the new Pluggable docking station

But there’s more to the docking station than just the visual appeal - the new docking station from Plugable offers up to 140W power delivery via a USB-C port, making it a highly capable piece of equipment for users.

In terms of what’s powering the variety of screens, it boasts two HDMI ports alongside three DisplayLink USB-C ports, meaning users could run up to four screens at an impressive 120Hz.

The rear-placed HDMI 2.1 port can also run a single 8K screen at a rate of up to 30Hz.

Elsewhere, the UD-7400PD also features a DockTag On Screen Display (OSD), which allows users to swiftly check the dock’s status or asset details, as well as access to a QR code to source setup instructions.

It’s this feature makes it an easy-to-use bit of equipment for IT professionals and hotdesking staff, and managed IT environments, the company says.

“This USB-C and DisplayLink Docking Station has been designed with reliability at its core and was built to meet the deployment demands of IT departments and the ease of use necessary for home offices,” Pluggable's promotional materials said.

Other key features include:

A front-facing 10Gpbs USC-C port offering up to 30W accessory charging

Two front-facing 10Gbps USC-A ports

2.5Gbps Ethernet port

A headset jack

Among the biggest appeals of the docking station is its compatibility with a range of operating systems and devices.

The UD-7400PD works with Windows 10 or later, or macOS 11 and upward. This means users working with Mac devices ranging from the M1 up to the M4 can connect displays.