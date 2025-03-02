Lenovo’s ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 laptop could give the Legion Pro 7i a run for its money

The updated laptop's TDP of 180W can be increased to 200W using Geek Mode

Lenovo has updated some of its ThinkPad laptops for 2025 too

It used to be that if you wanted a powerful PC, you’d go for a desktop, and if you wanted portability, you’d opt for a laptop instead. But these days, that's not really true. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a top-of-the-range desktop replacement, and when we reviewed it, we called it “one of the most powerful gaming laptops money can buy.”

Powered by the 14th Generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU and up to 32GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM, the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 is an absolute beast. But it’s about to get some stiff competition from Lenovo’s newest gaming laptop, the ThinkBook 16p Gen 6.

When we wrote about the third generation ThinkBook 16p laptop back in 2022, we said it was “double-dipping in gaming and creative markets,” and that remains true with the latest iteration. While it can run games at a blistering pace, the Gen 6 model, unveiled at MWC 2025, is an absolute no-brainer for power users, creators, and professionals needing high-performance AI acceleration and the ability to handle challenging tasks.

Enter Geek Mode

Lenovo says, “Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (HX-SKUs), this laptop delivers exceptional computing power for complex workloads. At its core, the discrete NPU (Neural Processing Unit) module powers Lenovo AI Now personal assistant to seamlessly enhance workflow productivity and automation. This frees the Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU to do more complex tasks, such as real-time studio-grade acceleration for 3D rendering, modeling, and visualization of complex designs.”

The ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 has a high system TDP of 180W, but this can be increased to up to 200W in Geek Mode, which overclocks the GPU and CPU to allow the laptop to handle more demanding tasks. The new ThinkBook features an advanced dual-fan cooling system to keep things cool under heavy workloads.

The 16-inch 3.2K display offers X-Rite color calibration and low blue light support, and the laptop sports USB-C and HDMI ports, as well as Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. It also supports a range of "Magic Bay" concept accessories, including multiple screens and Tiko, its AI companion.

The ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 is arguably one of the most exciting laptops Lenovo showcased at MWC 2025, but unfortunately, it’s currently listed as “not available in North America,” so we’ll have to wait a while for pricing and other details.

Lenovo also updated some of its other laptops for MWC 2025. The ThinkPad T14 Gen 6 and ThinkPad T16 Gen 4, both available in May, will feature Intel Core Ultra processors with vPro or AMD Ryzen AI PRO options, and be priced from $1,359 and $1,623, respectively. For those seeking affordable, reliable performance, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 7 and ThinkPad E16 Gen 3 will be available in Q2 2025, priced at $849 and $859, making them solid choices for budget-conscious professionals.