The return of the nuclear age — Amazon reveals it is also investing in nuclear energy

Just days after Google announced it would be investing in nuclear energy to fuel its AI data centers, Amazon has confirmed it, too, is on board with nuclear.

The company has announced several of agreements and investments focusing on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in an effort to clean up its energy supply and address the growing demand for power as a result of the AI boom.

Although Amazon still remains committed to other clean energy sources, it stated nuclear forms an important part of a mix thanks to its proven reliability.

Amazon hedges its bets on nuclear

“Nuclear is a safe source of carbon-free energy that can help power our operations and meet the growing demands of our customers, while helping us progress toward our Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040," AWS CEO Matt Garman commented.

“Our agreements will encourage the construction of new nuclear technologies that will generate energy for decades to come.”

The new agreements include a partnership with Energy Northwest to develop reactors that are set to generate 320 megawatts in the first phase, with the potential to expand to 960 megawatts – the equivalent of around 770,000 homes.

Another agreement with Dominion Energy to explore an SMR project in Virginia could provide at least 300 megawatts of power in the region, which is establishing itself as a tech hub and could see demand rise by a staggering 85% in the next 15 years.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amazon will also invest in X-energy, a company that develops SMR technology, to support over five gigawatts of nuclear projects.

Besides the sustainability credentials, Amazon is also keen to point out that its projects will support around 1,000 temporary construction roles and 100 permanent operational roles for the Energy Northwest Project alone.

This is on top of the company’s previously announcement to co-locate a data center facility next to a Talen Energy nuclear plant for directly provided carbon-free energy.