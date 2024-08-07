The future of print: embracing simplicity, sustainability, security and cloud

The workplace has gone digital, with sleek tablets and cloud storage replacing clunky desktops and filing cabinets. Yet, despite the rise of paperless offices and digital communication, printers are still vital for society at large – serving mission critical operations and offering tangible written communication even in today’s fast-paced world. Far from obsolescence, the print industry, however, also needs to evolve. In 2024 and beyond, businesses of all sizes are looking for printers that strike a balance between the physical and digital realms, best suited within our new reality of a hybrid workplace.

The future of print lies in four key areas: simplicity, sustainability, security, and cloud.

Chris White Social Links Navigation Director of Global Product Portfolio for Lexmark International.

Simplicity at its core

Simplicity is key in the world of print. The stigma hanging over printers is that they have become obtuse, complicated devices. What was once a straight-forward machine with a singular purpose – printing – has morphed into a multi-purpose device with a dizzying array of features. Touchscreen interfaces, while intended to simplify operations, often bury essential functions within layers of menu icons. Wireless connectivity, a boon for convenience, can become a nightmare when trying to connect and send print jobs.

The future of printers lies in its simpler past. The printing experience must be straight-forward and hassle-free without sacrificing the many advanced features developed over the years. An intuitive interface with clearly labeled buttons, a digestible menu, and a clear operating path ensures that every employee, regardless of their technical expertise, can easily print, scan, or copy documents. There is nothing stopping the replacement of toner and fixing paper jams in fewer steps with newer models streamlining the entire operation to just one hand. Taking it one step further, managed print services remove the entire burden of running printers off the shoulders of office workers. Moreover, a printer designed with simplicity in mind tends to be more reliable. Fewer components mean fewer malfunctions, leading to less frequent breakdowns and reduced maintenance costs.

A reliable printer, capable of seamlessly handling both basic and advanced tasks, contributes to a more productive and less stressful work environment, ultimately benefiting the entire organization.

Lead with sustainability

Environmental sustainability is a top priority for businesses. While there are misguided misconceptions about contributions, printers can be beneficial to sustainability efforts. According to industry analyst Quocirca, 70% of organizations want their printer suppliers to provide a wider array of sustainable offerings, while 69% also say they want those same suppliers to reduce their environmental impact.

Sustainability must be built into the very design of the printer. Print suppliers are manufacturing devices using post-consumer recycled materials (PCR), sometimes with PCR makeup as high as 70%. Advances in low-melt toner, fusing systems with lower temperature settings, and highly efficient power supplies can significantly reduce energy consumption compared to older models. Modern printers are also being designed for increased longevity. The average lifespan of a printer is around 3-5 years. Yet, if manufacturers extend their commitment to a technology lifespan of seven years, that represents at least a 40% improvement in the reduction of materials necessary to build new devices.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Security first

Each represents a potential entry point into your network and requires robust security measures. A threat actor who successfully compromises a printer could intercept sensitive print jobs, steal network credentials, or spread malware throughout an entire network.

Like sustainability, security is woven into the very fabric of modern printers, with manufacturers implementing multi-layered defenses against evolving threats. Features on a printer can be selectively disabled or limited, and devices can be securely locked down to prevent the spread of cyberattacks. Remote management capabilities help ensure that only authorized personnel can configure the device for network access. Automated pre-screening can inspect firmware packages before activation on a device. Data encryption, both in transit and at rest, safeguards sensitive information from unauthorized access. New advances in user authentication include contactless card solutions that can better control access to printers and monitor when and where users are accessing information.

Cloud-based, managed print

The rapid evolution of technology has fueled a widespread shift towards cloud-based solutions, a trend particularly evident in the printing industry. As mentioned, cloud-based, managed print services can alleviate the challenges of traditional print management by transferring the responsibility of maintenance, supplies, and troubleshooting to a specialized provider. Through the cloud, it is possible to monitor in real time the energy and paper output of an individual printer, predict whether a printer has the potential to experience an issue, and determine if the toner should be swapped out for a fresh supply. Enterprises are relieved from the burden and expense of managing these tasks internally. With the shift to the cloud, all these operations are happening with significantly greater efficiency.

Bottom line

The future of print is not about clinging to outdated technologies or resisting the digital tide. It is about intelligent evolution, about embracing innovation to deliver a printing experience that is simple, sustainable, secure, and seamlessly integrated with the modern workplace. By focusing on these key areas, the printing industry can ensure its continued relevance, providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world while minimizing their environmental footprint and maximizing their data security. The future of print is not about printing less – it’s about printing smarter.

We've featured the best all-in-one printer.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro