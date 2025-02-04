Stuck in the app trap? Why more software isn’t the answer to business growth

I’ve always been fascinated by the promise of futuristic technology. Watching films with smart houses, robotic assistants, and virtual reality, I often imagine a world where all the hard work is handled by automation: press a button, problem solved instantly. Within the context of the business world, I see a similar emergence of new technologies with the ability to help businesses thrive.

Struggling with inventory tracking? There’s an app for that. Need to drive more sales and manage customer relationships? There’s an app for that, too. From paying your team to marketing your services, to invoicing your customers and paying your bills, every business challenge now has a dedicated tool ready to assist.

But when does relying on multiple disconnected technologies shift from boosting your business to undermining productivity? For many growing businesses, the tipping point begins when the ‘app bloat’ sets in - being bogged down by too many disconnected digital tools that don’t work together, leading to more inefficiencies and wasted time.

According to a recent study, 98% of businesses report that their digital tools are not sufficiently optimized to support long-term scale — meaning these businesses are stuck in the dreaded app trap with no real results. Investing in another app to get organized may be tempting, but the truth is simple: adding more software doesn’t solve the problem.

Sandy Edwards Social Links Navigation Mid Market Product Leader for Intuit QuickBooks.

Finding the Right-Sized Solutions Can Be a Challenge

When a business is starting out, it makes sense to solve operational challenges by adopting tools that address specific operational challenges, such as managing inventory, activating marketing campaigns, or tracking sales. However, as a business grows, the demand for a scalable, integrated solution increases. . Without a cohesive software investment strategy, businesses risk focusing on short-term fixes instead of long-term integration and efficiency.

Over time, businesses can accumulate a patchwork of specialized apps - each designed to solve a specific problem, but not designed to work seamlessly together. The survey found that businesses use an average of 10 different digital solutions to manage operations. This fragmentation often leads to operational inefficiencies, forcing teams to manually transfer data between systems which increases the risk of errors and impacts productivity. For instance, a retailer may use different apps for inventory tracking, supplier management, and financial forecasting. This forces retail leaders to spend hours manually data entry, leading to delayed insights, outdated inventory data, and higher operational costs.

These inefficiencies add up quickly. Respondents reported spending an average of 25 hours per week on manual data entry and reconciliation across apps. That’s valuable time that could be better spent on strategic initiatives to drive growth.

The financial impact is equally significant. According to the survey, businesses overspend an average of $3,000 per month on unused or rarely used apps, amounting to $36,000 annually in unnecessary costs. Optimizing the tech stack to reduce waste and eliminate inefficiencies is not just a cost-saving measure; it's a critical step for businesses seeking sustainable growth.

Staying Ahead with Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has quickly become an essential tool for businesses of any size looking to scale operations efficiently, with nearly 9 in 10 businesses (95%) agreeing that AI is crucial for success in today’s economic climate. AI’s ability to automate repetitive tasks like data entry, customer support, and reporting allows businesses to shift focus from administrative burdens to strategic growth.

By streamlining processes, AI frees teams to innovate and explore new opportunities instead of being weighed down by manual workflows. With AI-powered solutions, businesses can achieve more with fewer resources, creating the capacity to grow without adding complexity.

Beyond automation, AI tools deliver predictive analytics that empowers businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions. For example, a restaurant chain can leverage AI to analyze customer preferences and spending patterns by region, helping marketing teams craft location-based campaigns tailored to customer trends.

Integration is Key to Growth

As technology advances at record speed, growing businesses need to stay agile and adaptable. That means focusing on future-proofing the business for sustainable, long-term success instead of investing in the latest shiny tool on the market. To unlock new growth opportunities, these businesses need an integrated digital business solution that empowers smarter, faster decisions, boosts productivity and increases capacity for success.

When it comes to a connected platform solution, the survey found that 95% of businesses see the value in integrating apps and software for scaling their business. By consolidating tools into a unified system with robust integration capabilities, businesses can rely on a single source of truth accessible across departments, significantly reducing manual data reconciliation. This kind of visibility also allows teams to make faster, better-informed decisions to stay competitive in the market. Here are three ways businesses can drive better integration:

Prioritize multi-functional platforms: When selecting software, ensure it ticks all the boxes of the business. Does it easily integrate different functions like finance and marketing? Platforms that offer all-in-one functionality can streamline workflows and connect various aspects of the business, ensuring smoother communication and data flow between departments.

Re-evaluate your tech stack regularly: Conducting consistent audits of software investments can help identify redundancies and underutilized tools that are driving up costs and slowing operations. Removing this excess will streamline the tech stack and help business leaders gain a better understanding of where they can automate further.

Invest in employee training: Ensuring everyone on your team understands how to use the solution will maximize the benefit of the platform, foster collaboration, and reduce the reliance on outdated apps.

As it turns out, the futuristic tech-driven world we envisioned still needs a little fine-tuning. While today’s technology can make things easier, businesses still need to be savvy about what technologies actually help move their business forward. With a smart, integrated system, escaping the app trap and unlocking sustainable growth is within reach.

