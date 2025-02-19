HubSpot and Canva team up to level the creative playing field

Canva and HubSpot unveiled a new integration

The new offering is designed for small businesses and solopreneurs

It's available globally right now

Canva and HubSpot have just announced a partnership that will see Canva’s design tools integrated into HubSpot’s customer relationship platform.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, the two companies said the new integration will give growing businesses, small and medium-sized organizations, and solopreneurs, a creative edge that will level the playing field against large enterprises and other big budget organizations.

The embedded experience, which includes Canva’s complete design offering, as well as Magic Studio AI tools, will be accessible through a native “Design with Canva” button, now available in the HubSpot portal.

The two organizations said the integration is available globally for free across all HubSpot hubs and tiers with a Canva subscription.

How the integration works

As the announcement explains, teams will now be able to add Canva Pro Elements to their designs, comment and share Canva designs with their teams, and find designs created in HubSpot on their Canva homepage. The two organizations claim businesses will be able to create on-brand content “in minutes”, including email templates, social posts, and landing pages.

For example, to add an image to a social post, ad, page, or email, users can simply click the Upload icon and select “Design with Canva”. From there, they can select a format, design the image in the Canva editor, and press Save.

“Visual storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to show, not tell, your story to customers - one image can do the work of a thousand words,” said Karen Ng, Senior Vice President of Product & Partnerships at HubSpot. “By bringing together Canva's creative platform with HubSpot's customer platform, we're making it fast and easy for teams to create professional designs at scale. Whether you're a team of one or hundreds, this integration empowers you to meet the growing content demands of today's market.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors