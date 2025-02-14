How can AI help businesses get more from CRM? We asked Workbooks

Artificial Intelligence (AI) seems to have weaved itself into almost every aspect of business software in recent years and CRM is far from the exception. From business behemoths Salesforce to small, specialist CRM providers, almost every platform is looking for new and novel ways to leverage AI to support users.



But what does AI really mean for CRM users?

I had the chance to talk to Dan Roche, CMO at Workbooks, one of the best CRM platforms, about where he is seeing AI being best applied in CRM and how AI may impact the future of CRM.

If you are interested in using Workbooks, you can check out our full Workbooks CRM review here.

Interview by: Interview by: Owain Williams Social Links Navigation Editor - CRM & Website Builders Owain is the CRM Editor at TechRadar. He spends his time getting hands on with CRM platforms, interviewing key players from across the industry, researching the CRM market, and attending industry events.

Interview with: Interview with: Dan Roche Social Links Navigation CMO at Workbooks Dan is CMO of Workbooks, a leading global CRM vendor focused on supporting mid-sized businesses. With twenty years of B2B Marketing experience, he’s led teams across a variety of sectors and segments, including Scoro, Automation Anywhere and KPMG Small Business Accounting. Most recently, his Workbooks team won Marketing Week's Best Marketing Campaign of 2024, for its compelling and controversial 'No-Bullsh*t CRM' positioning and activation.

Firstly, can you give a brief overview of AI’s current role in the CRM space?

AI is transforming how businesses use customer data. It's not just about storing details anymore — AI identifies patterns, helping companies make smarter decisions.

It can predict which customers are likely to buy again or when a lead is ready for sale. Plus, AI automates routine tasks like follow-up emails and lead sorting, freeing up time for teams to focus on more strategic work.

I’m seeing a lot of interest in AI-driven chatbots. These are great for handling basic customer queries 24/7. On the sales side, predictive lead-scoring tools are taking off — helping sales teams focus on leads that are more likely to close.

Sentiment analysis and AI-driven marketing automation tools are also heavily used, as they help businesses stay ahead by understanding customer emotions and behaviors.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Are there any big opportunities businesses commonly miss out on when it comes to leveraging AI in CRM?

Definitely. I think a lot of companies are underutilizing AI when it comes to long-term customer engagement. They might use AI to bring customers in or close a sale, but they don’t always think about how AI can be used to keep those customers around.

For example, AI can help create personalized loyalty programs or recommend products that align with a customer’s preferences over time, not just during the initial sale.

Data quality is a huge barrier. AI is only as good as the data you give it, and if companies are working with incomplete or outdated information, AI predictions won’t be at all accurate.

Another challenge is that businesses often don’t know how to take the insights AI provides and turn them into actionable strategies.

Also, some users are hesitant because they don’t fully understand how AI works, or they’re concerned about AI replacing human jobs.

In your opinion, what are some of the biggest risks involved in applying AI to CRM?

Bias. AI models learn from historical data, and if that data has biases — like favoring one customer group over another — AI can end up reinforcing those patterns.

Another risk? Security.

AI tools process a lot of sensitive customer data, and if that data isn’t well-protected, it could lead to serious privacy issues. Also, if businesses become too dependent on AI, they might lose the personal touch that keeps customers loyal.

What are the biggest CRM challenges that AI may yet help solve?

I think AI can help with real-time decision-making. Right now, businesses struggle to quickly adjust customer interactions based on live data.

AI could step in to help companies adjust marketing messages or offers instantly based on what customers are doing at the moment.

Another challenge is better cross-channel engagement — AI could help unify customer communications across different platforms, making sure the experience is consistent no matter how a customer interacts with a business.

What excites you most about the future of AI in CRM?

What excites me most is how AI is going to keep getting better at predictive analytics. We’re moving toward a point where businesses won’t just react to customer needs but can anticipate them.

I also love the idea that AI will help companies unify their data, so sales, marketing, and support are all working from the same page, giving customers a much smoother experience.

Definitely! We are working on some exciting AI enhancements, firstly we are focusing on removing some of the manual tasks on CRM data entry, the traditional bane of a salesperson's life!

More specifically, our AI agent will record a call or Teams/Zoom meeting, summarise the conversation, and suggest actions based on the call. Salespeople don’t need to write up their meetings or remember to create the tasks; AI does all the work.

In addition, we are using AI to help guide sales and support people on the next step. For example, if a customer has an issue, AI can analyze all the previous customer issues and resolutions and recommend the right answer for the call agent.

This ‘co-pilot’ model is the first step, but we will extend this to allow customers to offer ‘self-service’ AI bots to allow clients to find the answers themselves.